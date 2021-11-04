Trinidad Born Circus Extraordinaire to STAR in Short Film Directed by Emmy Award-Winning Woman Filmmaker

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After Purple Magnet Productions director Lauren Musgrove read the book, she knew the story had to be on the big screen. While searching for the perfect lead, she came upon Darielle Williams, a Trinidad born circus professional and stunt woman whose career has been absolutely remarkable.

Darielle performed as an Aerialist on the Formation tour with Beyonce, at the 2019 VMA's with Missy Elliott, and she has worked with other artists such as Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull. You can read more about Darielle here: Dariellewilliams.com

Movie poster for "Estranged Behaviour" featuring circus extraordinaire Darielle Williams A "still image" from the "Estranged Behaviour" pitch trailer

Their fundraiser has received incredible support so far, achieving 63% of its $37,000 goal.

The campaign can be found here: seedandspark.com/fund/estrangedtv#story

The story is about a circus performer struggling to find meaning after she is forced to abandon her dreams and take a job as a bartender. Set in the city of New Orleans, this fantasy drama will test one's belief about what their true purpose is. The long term goal is to take the short film to the festival circuit and seek additional funding for a full length TV series.

Darielle will be doing all the performances and stunts in this film. In addition to their incredible lead, Lauren and her producer Maggie Brown will bring together a talented array of racially diverse actors and musicians to showcase the spirit of New Orleans.

The time for unique tales to be told by underrepresented writers and creatives is NOW! "Estranged Behaviour" is on the forefront of this new cinematic shift.

ABOUT PURPLE MAGNET PRODUCTIONS (PMP)

Lauren Musgrove and Maggie Brown launched their production company in 2020. PMP places an emphasis on enhancing the voices of women, members of the LGBTQ+ community, and POC in cinema.

Lauren has created Emmy and INMA Global Media award winning short documentaries for People of Alabama. Her short films have been in festivals such as Cannes and Sidewalk. She has worked on numerous projects about nature, social topics, and comedy videos that have generated views in the multi-million range.

Maggie has worked on shows such as America's Got Talent, and films such as The Last Showman. She worked as a producer for Jared Leto's company, Paradox.

LA Fundraising event: Nov 13th 2021

Fundraiser ends: Dec. 14th 2021

