Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Limited Publishes Investor Presentation

NEW YORK, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Limited ("TPHL"), successor company to Petroleum Company of Trinidad and Tobago Limited ("Petrotrin"), has made available an investor presentation, available online to certain eligible investors at the link provided below, to update investors on recent developments and the state of the company since the restructuring announced on August 28, 2018.

https://dealroadshow.com/e/TPHL2019

For further information, please contact:

Arveon Prout

Telephone: +1.868.625.5240

Corporate Communications Department

THIS PRESS RELEASE AND THE INFORMATION IN THE LINK REFERRED TO ABOVE ARE FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND ARE NOT AN OFFER TO PURCHASE, A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE OR A SOLICITATION OF CONSENT WITH RESPECT TO ANY SECURITIES. ANY PUBLIC OFFERING OF SECURITIES TO BE MADE IN THE UNITED STATES WILL BE MADE BY MEANS OF AN OFFERING MEMORANDUM, WHICH WILL BE ABLE TO BE OBTAINED FROM TPHL AND WILL CONTAIN DETAILED INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY, ITS SUBSIDIARIES AND MANAGEMENT, AS WELL AS CERTAIN FINANCIAL STATEMENTS.

Forward-Looking Statements

