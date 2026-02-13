Trinitē Road Rally Launches 500-Mile Adventure Motorsport Event

From the producers of the Rebelle Rally, Trinitē celebrates the love of driving, navigation, and the vehicles in our driveways.

RENO, Nev., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From the foot of the Golden Gate Bridge to the cliffs of the Pacific, the shores of the Russian River, and the famed Sonoma Raceway, the inaugural Trinitē Road Rally will take place May 4–7, 2026, in California. Created by the team behind the world-class Rebelle Rally , the longest competitive off-road rally in the U.S., Trinitē Road Rally is a four-day event that includes three days of driving. Covering approximately 500 miles as it winds across some of the most stunning roads in America, Trinitē finishes with Track Day Presented by Pennzoil and awards at the famed Sonoma Raceway.

The format is precision navigation and driving in a traditional time-speed-distance regularity-style rally for all vehicles, not race cars. It consists of three primary classes: car, classic, and X-Cross® (SUV and CUV). The mission of the rally is to celebrate all vehicles and create an egalitarian space within the rally world that welcomes the vehicles in our driveways, not just rare, vintage, or specific brands.

The competition is focused on precision driving and navigation, not fastest speed. Participants will experience carefully curated routes on paved and well-maintained roads, exceptional scenery, and famous and special "secret spots" with the opportunity to experience and drive on iconic tracks. While the event launches in San Francisco's Presidio and travels through Northern California, subsequent editions will take place in different locations.

While the inaugural event is not exclusive to women, Trinitē Road Rally invites and encourages women to participate and compete in the arenas they have so much influence over — automotive and adventure.

"The Trinitē is a platform for participants to shine as well as the vehicles we drive every day," said Trinitē Road Rally and Rebelle Rally Founder, Emily Miller. "We believe that motorsport should be experienced by all, not as merely a spectator sport."

The bulk of the teams for the inaugural year of Trinitē will be invited by the organizers, with some spots available for application. People and companies interested in the event are encouraged to submit a request for information and an application.

About Trinitē Road Rally

The Trinitē Road Rally is a four-day, approximately 500-mile navigation TSD (time/speed/distance) rally debuting in 2026. Operated by Rebelle Rally Enterprises, LLC, Trinitē is created by the world-class team behind the women-focused Rebelle Rally, the longest off-road rally in the United States. Each Trinitē Road Rally will feature iconic locations, spectacular driving routes, and famous tracks. With three primary classes—car, classic, and X-Cross® (SUV and CUV)—Trinitē will field up to 40 teams in its first event starting May 4, 2026. To learn more, visit triniterally.com .

