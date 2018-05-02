Triniti Consulting Announced as the Winner of the 2018 OUUG Pacesetter Partner Award

In 2017, Triniti Consulting demonstrated thought-leadership and proven success at Avista Utilities with the first live implementation of Oracle Utilities Service Order Management. In addition to the Avista implementation, Triniti had engagements in 2017 ranging from Oracle Utilities Meter Data Management implementations, client-side services and emergency implementation support for outage and billing assistance in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. The recognition by the Oracle Utilities community through the Pacesetter Partner award is indicative that Triniti is a valuable partner to each of their customers and the OUUG as a whole.

Upon receiving the award, Triniti President and CEO Beth Kearns commented, "As a dedicated Oracle partner, we are honored to receive this award and to be recognized within our industry by a group we are committed to serving. We value the great relationship we have with the Oracle Utilities team, and our clients. It takes the efforts of all involved to successfully bring innovative solutions to the industry. We are dedicated to leading our clients in Oracle's vision and look forward to continuing the exciting journey of leveraging our expertise to help solve business challenges within our dynamic industry."

Matthew Gleeson, Vice President, Global Alliances and Channels for Oracle Utilities added, "I'm delighted that Triniti Consulting is so engaged with our Oracle Utilities user community and we look forward to more successful customer engagement to come."

About Triniti Consulting

Triniti Consulting is a woman-owned consulting firm that provides business-driven technology solutions to address the needs and challenges of the modern, digital utility. Triniti has extensive knowledge and experience in key industry processes supported by Oracle Utilities smart grid solutions, including but not limited to, streamlining meter-to-cash processes, promoting customer engagement initiatives and advancing and optimizing distribution automation. Leveraging industry best practices, breadth of experience integrating with third party applications and in-depth knowledge of the Oracle Utilities products, Triniti can help utilities of all sizes exceed short and long term strategic objectives. For more information, contact info@triniticonsulting.com.

About OUUG

Founded in 2009 by Oracle Utility customers, the OUUG is a "for-users, by users" grassroots professional organization dedicated to bringing together client utilities, solution partners and Oracle staff to leverage and share the utility product brain trust within the user community-at-large. To learn more and join in, visit http://www.OUUG.org.

