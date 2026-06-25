Trinity Appoints Colin Boatwright as Chief Information Officer

New CIO to advance enterprise technology, data, and AI capabilities to accelerate the delivery of insights and outcomes for clients

WALTHAM, Mass., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity today announced the appointment of Colin Boatwright as its first Chief Information Officer (CIO). The role reflects Trinity's continued growth and increasing focus on leveraging technology, data, and AI to enhance impact and operational performance helping their clients commercialize the life saving drugs they develop.

Mr. Boatwright will lead Trinity's enterprise technology strategy, with responsibility for strengthening data infrastructure, scaling platforms that enable innovation, and advancing the company's AI-enabled solutions and delivery model. His leadership will play a key role in improving how Trinity operates internally and delivers insights and outcomes for clients.

"Colin brings a proven track record of building and scaling high-performing technology organizations in complex, client-centric environments," said Scott Evangelista, Chief Executive Officer of Trinity. "As we accelerate our investment in AI-enabled solutions and strengthen our enterprise technology foundation, his leadership will be critical to advancing our strategy and positioning Trinity for sustained, long-term growth."

Mr. Boatwright brings more than 30 years of experience leading technology strategy and operations across life sciences, healthcare, and high-growth organizations. Most recently, he led global IT, business intelligence, and cybersecurity at UPS Healthcare Precision Logistics (formerly Marken), supporting teams and clients worldwide. He has also held senior leadership roles at Syneos Health, IQVIA, and Ironshore Pharmaceuticals.

"Trinity sits at a powerful intersection of deep life sciences expertise, analytics, and technology," said Mr. Boatwright. "I'm excited to join at a time when data, AI, and modern platforms are reshaping how organizations innovate, operate, and deliver value."

About Trinity

Trinity powers the future of life sciences commercialization through the fusion of human and artificial intelligence. By blending deep therapeutic expertise and trusted human ingenuity with a purpose-built technology platform, Trinity accelerates clarity and confidence at every step of the commercialization journey—from pre-launch to scale to loss of exclusivity. For more than 30 years, the world's leading pharmaceutical, biotech, and medtech companies have relied on Trinity's foresight, execution, and partnership to deliver confident product launches, decisive market advantage, and measurable patient impact. During that time, Trinity expanded from its first office in Waltham, MA to 1,300 professionals across 14 offices and five continents, setting new industry standards in quality, responsiveness, and client partnership. For more information, visit Trinity at www.trinitylifesciences.com.

SOURCE Trinity