Trinity Receives Platinum Pinnacle Award for Best Use of AI Technology

WALTHAM, Mass., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity, a global leader in technology-enabled commercialization solutions for the life sciences industry, today announced that it has been awarded the Platinum Pinnacle Award for Technology in the Best Use of Artificial Intelligence category. The recognition honors Trinity's groundbreaking InsightsEDGE™ | Digital Twins platform, an AI-powered solution that is transforming how life sciences organizations generate commercial insights, anticipate market dynamics and make strategic decisions.

The Platinum distinction recognizes organizations demonstrating exceptional innovation and measurable business impact through artificial intelligence. Trinity earned the award, which is the highest in the category, for its Digital Twins platform, which creates continuously learning virtual replicas of healthcare professionals (HCPs), patients and payers that enable commercial teams to test scenarios, simulate conversations and access always-on intelligence grounded in real-world data.

"Receiving the Platinum Pinnacle Award is a tremendous honor and validates our vision for how artificial intelligence can fundamentally transform life sciences commercialization," said Scott Evangelista, Chief Executive Officer of Trinity. "Rather than replacing human expertise, InsightsEDGE | Digital Twins amplifies it by combining decades of Trinity's commercial and scientific knowledge with advanced AI to deliver faster, more informed decision-making. We believe this represents the future of commercial intelligence in our industry."

Launched earlier this year, InsightsEDGE | Digital Twins extends Trinity's AI-powered InsightsEDGE platform by transforming traditionally static market research into continuously evolving customer intelligence. Powered by Trinity Weave, the company's proprietary AI-enabled unified data fabric, the platform integrates primary market research, prescription claims, CRM data, field insights and other commercial datasets to create dynamic, data-grounded digital representations of key healthcare stakeholders.

"Artificial intelligence delivers the greatest value when it is grounded in trusted data, deep domain expertise and rigorous scientific validation," said Jonathan Jenkins, Head of AI & Digital Solutions at Trinity. "Digital Twins represent a new generation of AI built specifically for life sciences—one that helps commercial teams move beyond static reports and enables insights faster, with higher certainty and lower cost. This continuously learning intelligence becomes more valuable with every interaction."

The Pinnacle Award further underscores Trinity's broader commitment to helping life sciences organizations responsibly harness artificial intelligence to improve commercialization strategies, accelerate insights generation and ultimately support better outcomes for patients.

About Trinity

Trinity powers the future of life sciences commercialization through the fusion of human and artificial intelligence. By blending deep therapeutic expertise and trusted human ingenuity with a purpose-built technology platform, Trinity accelerates clarity and confidence at every step of the commercialization journey—from pre-launch to scale to loss of exclusivity. For more than 30 years, the world's leading pharmaceutical, biotech, and medtech companies have relied on Trinity's foresight, execution, and partnership to deliver confident product launches, decisive market advantage, and measurable patient impact. During that time, Trinity expanded from its first office in Waltham, MA to 1,300 professionals across 14 offices and five continents, setting new industry standards in quality, responsiveness, and client partnership. For more information, visit Trinity at www.trinitylifesciences.com.

SOURCE Trinity