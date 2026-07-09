Trinity Appoints Tina Durocher-Murphy as Chief People Officer

Leadership appointment reinforces Trinity's focus on talent, culture and organizational growth as the company advances its next phase of expansion

WALTHAM, Mass., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity today announced the appointment of Tina Durocher-Murphy as Chief People Officer. The role reflects Trinity's continued growth and increasing focus on building a high-performing, values-driven organization that attracts, develops, and retains exceptional talent to support its mission of helping clients commercialize the life-saving drugs they develop.

Tina Durocher-Murphy

Ms. Durocher-Murphy will lead the development and execution of Trinity's people strategy in support of the company's strategic business plan, with responsibility for overseeing the full spectrum of human capital functions. This includes talent acquisition, total rewards, learning & development, and culture & engagement programs that ensure alignment with Trinity's core values and its belief that "Every Decision Impacts a Life." Her leadership will play a key role in strengthening how Trinity supports its people, scales its organization, and delivers impact to clients. Ms. Durocher-Murphy will focus on talent that can help Trinity accelerate results by blending expertise at the intersection of human and artificial intelligence to power the future of life sciences commercialization.

"Tina is a people and culture leader who has helped high-growth organizations build the talent, leadership and HR capabilities to scale," said Scott Evangelista, Chief Executive Officer of Trinity. "As Trinity enters its next phase of expansion, looking to double the business over the next few years, her focus on attracting and developing exceptional people, strengthening our leadership pipeline, and nurturing an engaging, values-driven culture will be central to our long-term sustainable success. Tina's experience and mindset enables her to operate in a multi-billion dollar business while maintaining the flexibility and agility required for high growth, fast paced businesses."

Ms. Durocher-Murphy has more than two decades of experience leading human resources across life sciences, healthcare, and high-growth organizations. Before joining Trinity, she served as Chief People Officer at Precision Medicine Group and Millennium Physician Group, where she helped design and execute transformational HR strategies to support rapid growth. She also served as Senior Vice President and Head of Human Resources at PRA Health Sciences, Senior Vice President of Human Resources at Quintiles/IQVIA, and spent 12 years in HR leadership roles at Abbott.

"What drew me to Trinity is its mission-driven culture and the belief that every decision impacts a life," said Ms. Durocher-Murphy. "I'm excited to help build a people strategy that strengthens our talent and leadership, supports growth and development at every level, and creates an environment where teams can collaborate, thrive and do their best work for clients and patients."

In addition to her corporate leadership roles, Ms. Durocher-Murphy is active in community service and has volunteered with organizations including the American Red Cross, where she served as Board Chair for Central North Carolina, Dress for Success, and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Light the Night campaign. She earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Wisconsin–Stevens Point and a master's degree in industrial/organizational psychology from Springfield College in Massachusetts.

About Trinity

Trinity powers the future of life sciences commercialization through the fusion of human and artificial intelligence. By blending deep therapeutic expertise and trusted human ingenuity with a purpose-built technology platform, Trinity accelerates clarity and confidence at every step of the commercialization journey—from pre-launch to scale to loss of exclusivity. For more than 30 years, the world's leading pharmaceutical, biotech, and medtech companies have relied on Trinity's foresight, execution, and partnership to deliver confident product launches, decisive market advantage, and measurable patient impact. During that time, Trinity expanded from its first office in Waltham, MA to 1,300 professionals across 14 offices and five continents, setting new industry standards in quality, responsiveness, and client partnership. For more information, visit Trinity at www.trinitylifesciences.com.

SOURCE Trinity