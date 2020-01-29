Trinity Audio Joins Amazon Web Services Partner Network

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Audio, a leading audio content solution platform, is now a part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) – the global partner program for technology and consulting customers who leverage AWS. The APN helps companies build, market, and sell their AWS offerings by providing valuable business, technical, and marketing support. To qualify as an APN Partner, companies have to complete and satisfy several technical and business criteria for providing solutions and services on AWS.

Trinity Audio provides publishers and content creators with a new way to engage, grow, and monetize audiences by effortlessly transforming content into audio, leveraging Amazon Polly - a cloud service that turns text into lifelike speech and enables the creation of various speech-enabled products and services.

Recognition as an APN Partner will help Trinity Audio gain access to businesses looking for qualified APN Partners with expertise in AWS to help them build their business and innovate.

"We are thrilled to be part of the AWS Partner Network, which represents another major step forward in our ongoing relationship with AWS," says Ron Jaworski, CEO of Trinity Audio. "Being a member will greatly help us in growing our AWS-based business and unlocking various opportunities to better engage with our customers."

About Trinity Audio:

Trinity Audio is an audio content solution platform that caters to publishers and content creators of all types and sizes around the world and helps them take part in the ongoing audio revolution by turning readers into listeners, creating the experience modern audience is expecting today.

Founded in 2018, the company is part of Somoto (a publicly-traded company in the TLV stock exchange), with a core mission to bring value to all three pillars of the content ecosystem: publishers, users, and advertisers through a unique ConTech (content and technology) solution. The technology instantly converts content from text to audio with the most natural sounding voices, continuously learns listeners' behavior and seamlessly integrates ads into their experience all the while recommending related content in real time.

For additional information on Trinity Audio, please visit https://trinityaudio.ai/ or contact Ron Jaworski at ron@trinityaudio.ai.

