Trinity Audio Releases First-ever Full Native Audio Advertising Experience

TEL AVIV, Isreal, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Audio , the only unified audio platform, announced the first-ever artificial intelligence (AI) powered audio advertising experience. The offering provides ease of consumption of content while seamlessly integrating ads powered by audio. The user journey leverages the same AI voice for both the content and the advertising message, similar to podcasting where the podcaster is also reading the advertising sponsorship of its podcast.

The popularity of audio is exploding, from podcasts and audiobooks to website audio pages and AI voice assistants on smart speakers. This is because people crave the efficiency of the audio experience. Audio is a unique content format that enables people to listen while multitasking, whether on mobile or in transit.

Trinity Audio is the only unified audio platform that advances the ability for owners of content to evolve to deliver high-value smart audio experiences, that innately reconnect consumers of content with the "oral culture" humans have relied upon for thousands of years.

"For the first time advertisers can convert their print content with AI-powered ads," said Ron Jaworski, CEO of Trinity Audio. "As media companies double down on audio strategies, we're excited to pioneer this effort and help clients combine audio content with targeted advertising. This represents another major step forward in the audio world and provides a new opportunity for publishers to integrate the messages they want to convey to users as they listen to content. We've eagerly anticipated what an immersive audio experience could do for our organization; it took Trinity Audio's AI technology to deliver on the opportunity."

"We look forward to continuing to work with Trinity Audio to enhance our native advertising offering," said Rachel Malpeli, Director of Digital Solutions, McClatchy. "The audio quality provides a flawless integration for brands, which enables ads to be presented in a non-invasive manner."

About Trinity Audio:

Founded in 2018, Trinity Audio, the only unified audio platform, is an AI company helping publishers and content creators build their audio future and provide audio experiences for their audiences. The company's technology instantly converts content from text to audio with the most natural sounding voices, continuously learns listeners' behavior and creates futuristic smart audio experiences, covering every stage of the audio journey from creation to distribution. Working with Trinity Audio, content creators can reach more audiences, provide a better user experience, and distribute their content across the web, enabling audiences to consume information the way they prefer, via audio. To date, Trinity Audio has processed more text to audio than anyone else on the planet. The company is part of NeraTech, a publicly traded company in the TLV stock exchange with a core mission to take all the magnificent content created around the world and turn it into audio experiences. For more information, please visit: https://trinityaudio.ai/.

