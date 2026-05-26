Trinity Capital Inc. Acquires Equipment Leasing Services, Adding a New Income Generating Business to Its Platform

PHOENIX, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN) (the "Company"), a leading alternative asset manager, today announced that it acquired Equipment Leasing Services ("ELS"), a provider of flexible equipment finance options to businesses across the Southwest in various sectors including manufacturing, transportation, construction and aerospace.

With over 25 years in operation, ELS brings an established originations platform, recurring income stream, and long-standing reputation as a preferred outsourced equipment leasing partner to middle market, regional and community bank partners.

"We are excited to join forces with a firm whose strategy, culture, and vision align with our own," said Kyle Brown, Chief Executive Officer of Trinity Capital. "We expect the addition of ELS' originations pipeline will drive revenue, strengthen our position as a leading provider of equipment financing, and help unlock the next phase of growth for Trinity, providing increased returns for our platform and shareholders."

ELS' leadership team, including CEO Alex Powell, will continue to lead the business as a standalone portfolio company of Trinity Capital. Powell's continued leadership will help to ensure continuity for existing customers, employees, and partners.

"This is an exciting step for ELS as we come together with Trinity Capital," Alex Powell said. "We share a strong commitment to our customers' success and bring strengths that complement each other well. By joining forces, we are well positioned for strategic growth in the equipment finance space and will continue to expand our support to customers in key markets."

Trinity Capital's Equipment Finance vertical specializes in providing non-dilutive capital to capital intensive businesses in industries such as aerospace, manufacturing, robotics, and energy, allowing them to extend cash runway and achieve operational scale.

Ryan Little, Senior Managing Director of Equipment Finance at Trinity Capital added: "This acquisition represents a significant milestone for Trinity. By combining complementary strengths and expanding equipment financing capabilities, Trinity is positioned to deliver greater scale and more flexible financing solutions for our partners."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. More information on risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results, including important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from plans, estimates or expectations, is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC filings.

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN) is an international alternative asset manager that seeks to deliver consistent returns for investors through access to private credit markets. Trinity Capital sources and structures investments in well-capitalized growth-oriented companies across five distinct lending verticals: Sponsor Finance, Equipment Finance, Tech Lending, Asset Based Lending, and Healthcare & Life Sciences. As a long-term, trusted partner for innovative companies seeking tailored debt solutions, Trinity Capital has deployed more than $5.7 billion across over 470 investments since inception in 2008 (as of March 31, 2026). Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Trinity Capital's dedicated team is strategically located across the United States and Europe. For more information on Trinity Capital, please visit trinitycapital.com and stay connected to the latest activity via LinkedIn.

SOURCE Trinity Capital Inc.