Trinity Capital Inc. Closes Deal with Motorway, Providing £25m to Fuel Further UK Growth

PHOENIX, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN) (the "Company"), a leading international alternative asset manager, today announced the commitment of £25 million in growth capital to Motorway , one of the UK's leading online used-car marketplaces.

By removing the traditional middlemen from the used-car supply chain, Motorway connects independent sellers directly with a network of more than 7,500 verified car dealers, matching each seller on the platform with interested dealers. Motorway's marketplace helps owners secure competitive offers online and provides dealers with a faster, more efficient way to source quality cars at scale.

Craig Fox, Managing Director - Europe, at Trinity Capital commented: "Motorway is redefining the way cars are sold in the UK by putting simplicity, speed, and value at the core of each transaction. We're excited to support their team during this phase of rapid growth."

This capital infusion will support Motorway as it continues to expand its marketplace and dealer partnerships across the UK.

Liz Kistruck, CFO of Motorway, said: "This partnership with Trinity Capital will enable us to continue to invest in product innovation and customer experience, whilst scaling efficiently and reaching sustainable profitability."

Cafferty & Company, an independent debt advisory services firm, served as the sole advisor to Motorway on the transaction.

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN) is an international alternative asset manager that seeks to deliver consistent returns for investors through access to private credit markets. Trinity Capital sources and structures investments in well-capitalized growth-oriented companies across five distinct lending verticals: Sponsor Finance, Equipment Finance, Tech Lending, Asset Based Lending, and Life Sciences. As a long-term, trusted partner for innovative companies seeking tailored debt solutions, Trinity Capital has deployed more than $5.1 billion across over 445 investments since inception in 2008 (as of September 30, 2025). Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Trinity Capital's dedicated team is strategically located across the United States and Europe. For more information on Trinity Capital, please visit trinitycapital.com and stay connected to the latest activity via LinkedIn and X (@trincapital).

About Motorway

Motorway is an online used-car marketplace. We connect people selling their car directly with our network of more than 7,500 verified car dealers, matching each seller on our platform with the dealer who most wants to buy their car. We help car owners secure a great price online, in as little as 24 hours, with their car collected from home for free, while supporting our car dealer partners to easily acquire the best used car stock.

SOURCE Trinity Capital Inc.