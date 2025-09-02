Trinity Capital Inc. Expands Equipment Finance Presence to Europe with the Appointment of Brian Geraghty as Managing Director

PHOENIX, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIN) (the "Company"), a leading alternative asset manager, today announced the appointment of Brian Geraghty as Managing Director of Equipment Finance, based in Dublin, Ireland. Mr. Geraghty, with over fifteen years of experience originating loans to high-growth companies, will help drive the growth of the Company's Equipment Finance business in Europe through his deep industry knowledge and established relationships.

Brian Geraghty, Managing Director of Equipment Finance at Trinity Capital

"We are pleased to welcome Brian to our team," said Ryan Little, Senior Managing Director of Equipment Finance at Trinity Capital. "We believe his proven track record in venture lending and network of industry connections will be invaluable as we expand our Equipment Finance portfolio."

Mr. Geraghty has joined Trinity Capital from Claret Capital Partners, where he co-led the firm's investment team, providing capital to companies across Europe. Prior to Claret, Mr. Geraghty spent eight years at Silicon Valley Bank, where he led their Irish business and originated more than $500 million in debt financing. Throughout his career, Mr. Geraghty has originated over $1 billion in capital to companies across multiple sectors, including Tech, Asset-Based Lending, and Life Sciences.

"I am thrilled to join the Trinity team during such an exciting time of rapid growth," said Mr. Geraghty. "I look forward to contributing to the expansion of their Equipment Finance business across Europe and supporting their commitment to serving innovative companies."

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIN) is an international alternative asset manager that seeks to deliver consistent returns for investors through access to private credit markets. Trinity Capital sources and structures investments in well-capitalized growth-oriented companies across five distinct lending verticals: Sponsor Finance, Equipment Finance, Tech Lending, Asset-Based Lending, and Life Sciences. As a long-term, trusted partner for innovative companies seeking tailored debt solutions, Trinity Capital has deployed more than $4.7 billion across over 420 investments since inception in 2008 (As of June 30, 2025). Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Trinity Capital's dedicated team is strategically located across the United States and Europe. For more information on Trinity Capital, please visit trinitycapital.com and stay connected to the latest activity via LinkedIn and X (@trincapital).

