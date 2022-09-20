Trinity Capital Inc. Further Expands Origination Team with Lauren Cosentino

With record originations during the first half of 2022, Trinity taps Lauren Cosentino as Managing Director from Bridge Bank

PHOENIX, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. ( Nasdaq: TRIN) ("Trinity" or the "Company"), a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth stage companies, today announced the appointment of Lauren Cosentino as Managing Director, Life Sciences in the Research Triangle Park region of North Carolina. Ms. Cosentino, an established leader with over a decade of experience in the venture ecosystem, has been supporting venture capital-backed growth stage companies, primarily focused on the life sciences vertical.

"I am excited to have Lauren join the team. Her extensive expertise and experience in the life sciences industry will be integral as we continue to grow our portfolio and invest in disruptive technologies," said Rob Lake, Managing Director, Life Sciences.

Ms. Cosentino joins Trinity from Bridge Bank, where she served as SVP Commercial Lending, Life Sciences. She has worked closely with growth-stage companies in the technology and life sciences verticals on a variety of debt transactions. Prior to Bridge Bank, Lauren was with Square 1 Bank, which was later acquired by Pacific Western Bank.

"I am excited to join the Trinity team," shared Ms. Cosentino. "Trinity has an impressive track record, and I look forward to building upon the successes and growth that the company is already experiencing."

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity Capital Inc. ( Nasdaq: TRIN and TRINL), an internally managed business development company, is a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-stage companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital's investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through investments, including term loans, equipment financings and equity-related investments. Trinity Capital believes it is one of only a select group of specialty lenders that has the depth of knowledge, experience and track record in lending to growth stage companies. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.trinitycap.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the impact of the COVID 19 pandemic on the economy, financial markets, our business, our portfolio companies and our industry. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. More information on risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results, including important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from plans, estimates or expectations included herein or on the webcast/conference call, is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC filings.

