Trinity Capital Inc. Headquarters Moving to Downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. ("Trinity Capital" or "Trinity"), a leading specialty lender providing debt to growth-stage companies, announced today that it has signed a new lease with The Department at 1 North 1st St., Phoenix. Trinity Capital will be moving its headquarters to a new, larger office space in Spring 2021 to accommodate its continued business growth.

Downtown Phoenix

Specializing in loans and equipment financing, Trinity Capital recently surpassed the $1 billion mark in deployments to growth-stage companies, which are backed by technology banks, venture capital, and private equity firms. Trinity Capital will leverage its new office space to continue expanding its portfolio and become the leading technology investment hub in Phoenix. The office will include an auditorium space to host live interactive sessions with industry experts for entrepreneurs to keep up with the latest innovations in different fields.

"Moving to downtown Phoenix is an exciting next step in building a strong future for Trinity and contributing to the growing entrepreneurial ecosystem in the valley," said Kyle Brown, President and Chief Investment Officer of Trinity Capital. "The location being right in the heart of the city also has a lot more to offer including public transportation, walkable amenities, engaging entertainment and a spirit of innovation. It's the right spot for us."

Moving to downtown Phoenix places Trinity Capital in the epicenter of an expanding market for startup companies, as the current trend is for innovative and growing companies to move to downtown Phoenix. The city of Phoenix has recently seen tremendous growth in tech startup companies, backed by institutional capital. This move will allow Trinity Capital to capitalize on its proximity to these developing companies, creating more opportunities to provide additional capital through both venture debt and equipment financing to companies that are looking to further extend their runway without diluting ownership.

"We are very excited to have Trinity Capital at The Department at 1 N. 1st Street," said Bret Edson, CEO of Marketplace One. "Trinity operates an excellent business, while facilitating a strong culture and growing a talented team. They will bring great energy to the building and are exactly the type of tenants we want joining us downtown."

"We look forward to welcoming our employees, investors and customers to our new office space next year," said Brown.

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity Capital, an internally-managed, specialty lending company, which has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, is a leading provider of debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth-stage companies that are backed by both venture capital and institutional equity investors. Trinity's investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through investments, which consist primarily of term loans and equipment financings, as well as working capital loans, equity, and equity-related investments. Trinity believes it is one of only a select group of specialty lenders that has the depth of knowledge, experience, and track record in lending to growth stage companies. For more information, please visit https://trincapinvestment.com/.

About The Department

The Department is a mixed-used building in the heart of downtown Phoenix that offers retail suites, cutting-edge creative office suites, and 30,000 square feet of co-working space. The building sits at 1st Street & Washington within walking distance of over a hundred food, drink, and entertainment options. The 100-year-old building underwent a complete overhaul this summer. For more information, please visit https://departmentphx.com.

About Marketplace One

Marketplace One is a private investment firm that seeks to foster an investment community in downtown Phoenix. Marketplace One purchased the building in 2007 and launched The Department coworking space in 2015. For more information, please visit http://marketplaceone.com/.

