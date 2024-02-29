Trinity Capital Inc. Provides $25 Million Growth Capital to Moxe Health

PHOENIX, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIN) ("Trinity"), a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-stage companies, today announced the commitment of $25 million in growth capital to Moxe Health ("Moxe"), a leader in healthcare interoperability and clinical data exchange.

Based in Madison, WI, Moxe leverages technology to improve and simplify the sharing of clinical information and critical insights between payer and provider organizations. Working with leading health systems and the largest national health plans, representing more than 150M US lives, Moxe uses APIs compatible with leading Electronic Health Records to connect the healthcare ecosystem with high quality, efficient data. By securely exchanging precise, accurate data quickly and cost effectively, Moxe increases efficiency and facilitates meaningful collaboration between healthcare stakeholders.

"Moxe's innovative technology has the potential to revolutionize the way data is exchanged by the healthcare system," said Lauren Cosentino, Managing Director, Life Sciences at Trinity. "We look forward to partnering with Moxe's leadership team and supporting the company's continued growth."

This growth capital will enable the team at Moxe to continue to scale operations.

"Moxe appreciates Trinity's support and partnership as we further advance clinical data exchange to drive affordable healthcare," said Dan Wilson, CEO and Founder of Moxe. "We're excited to scale and innovate, further enhancing our Release of Information and Point of Care Insights solutions to improve healthcare operations and deliver financial and clinical outcomes for our customers."

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN), an internally managed business development company, is a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-stage companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital's investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through investments, including term loans and equipment financings and equity-related investments. Trinity Capital believes it is one of only a select group of specialty lenders that has the depth of knowledge, experience and track record in lending to growth stage companies. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.trinitycap.com.

About Moxe Health

Moxe connects the healthcare ecosystem with high quality, meaningful clinical data. Compatible with the leading EHRs, Moxe simplifies the way providers and payers securely share data and insights to optimize operations and improve clinical and financial outcomes. Moxe's API-first approach is revolutionizing privacy-minded data acquisition, management, and activation to support risk adjustment, quality improvement, payment integrity, value-based care, and more. www.moxehealth.com

