Trinity Capital Inc. Provides $30 Million Growth Capital to Revelle Aesthetics

PHOENIX, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIN) ("Trinity" or the "Company"), a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-stage companies, today announced the commitment of $30 million in growth capital to support Revelle's efforts in developing aesthetic solutions that deliver meaningful results for women and reliable outcomes for practitioners.

Revelle has gained recognition in the market with its FDA-cleared device, Avéli, which is indicated for long-term reduction in the appearance of cellulite as supported by clinical data demonstrating treatment benefits through one year of observation. This technology is well positioned to enhance the way women address their aesthetic concerns surrounding cellulite.

Rob Lake, Senior Managing Director, Life Sciences of Trinity, said, "We are excited to be partnering with Revelle, an innovator in the MedTech industry. Their disruptive approach, coupled with the support of Trinity, will drive the development of groundbreaking technologies that address women's aesthetic concerns in an entirely new manner."

Through this investment, Revelle aims to bolster the growth and expansion of its operations, enabling them to further penetrate the market. The infusion of capital will aid in driving sales and support marketing initiatives to reach a wider customer base and expand production capabilities.

"This partnership with Trinity marks a significant milestone in our journey," said Caroline Van Hove, President and CEO of Revelle Aesthetics. "Their support and expertise will accelerate our growth trajectory, allowing us to bring our innovative solution to a wider audience. With this infusion of capital, we will continue pushing boundaries and advancing our mission to empower women by providing them with safe, effective, and long-lasting aesthetic solutions."

The market potential for women's aesthetic solutions is large and growing. With increasing demand for effective treatments, Revelle is strategically positioned to capture a significant share of this market.

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN and TRINL), an internally managed business development company, is a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-stage companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital's investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through investments, including term loans and equipment financings and equity-related investments. Trinity Capital believes it is one of only a select group of specialty lenders that has the depth of knowledge, experience and track record in lending to growth stage companies. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.trinitycap.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Trinity undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

SOURCE Trinity Capital Inc.