Trinity Capital Inc. Provides $60 Million in Growth Capital to Metabolon

PHOENIX, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIN) ("Trinity"), a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-stage companies, today announced the commitment of $60 million in growth capital to Metabolon, a global leader in providing metabolomics solutions advancing a wide variety of life science research, diagnostic, therapeutic development, and precision medicine applications.

Metabolon develops scientific, technological, and bioinformatics techniques to measure inputs from internal and external factors such as health, disease, nutrition, microbiome, medication, and environmental exposure, to help answer scientific questions about health and disease. Metabolon's customizable metabolomics solutions support research in the biopharma, population health, consumer products, agriculture, wellness, academic, and government sectors, across the research continuum.

"We are excited to partner with Metabolon, a company that has demonstrated innovation and excellence in the life sciences sector," said Rob Lake, Senior Managing Director, Life Sciences at Trinity. "By leveraging their cutting-edge technology and extensive experience, the team has the potential to accelerate research and we look forward to supporting the company's ongoing growth and expansion in the industry."

This new growth capital will allow Metabolon to expand its research and development efforts to further enhance its metabolomics platform. The investment will also support the company's global expansion plans, including market penetration initiatives and strategic partnerships.

"We are extremely pleased to announce this successful financing with Trinity, marking a significant milestone for Metabolon. This infusion of additional capital and robust process leading up to it underscore the strong investor confidence in Metabolon's vision, capabilities, and market potential within the multiomics and metabolomics industry" said Rohan (Ro) Hastie Chief Executive Officer at Metabolon. "As the life sciences embrace a sophisticated multiomics paradigm, Metabolon is emerging as an industry benchmark and an essential catalyst toward achieving true precision medicine. This investment will enable us to accelerate growth, drive innovation, and further solidify our position as a leader in the metabolomics space."

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity (Nasdaq: TRIN), an internally managed business development company, is a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth stage companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity's investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through investments, including term loans, equipment financings and equity-related investments. Trinity believes it is one of only a select group of specialty lenders that has the depth of knowledge, experience, and track record in lending to growth stage companies. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.trinitycap.com.

About Metabolon

Metabolon, Inc. is the global leader in metabolomics, with a mission to deliver biochemical data and insights that expand and accelerate the impact of life sciences research and complement other 'omics' technologies. With more than 20 years, 10,000+ projects, 3,000+ publications, and ISO 9001:2015, CLIA, and CAP certifications, Metabolon has developed industry-leading scientific, technology, and bioinformatics techniques. Metabolon's Global Discovery Panel is enabled by the world's largest proprietary metabolomics reference library. Metabolon's industry-leading data and translational science expertise help customers and partners address some of the most challenging and pressing questions in the life sciences, accelerating research and enhancing development success. The company offers scalable, customizable multiomics solutions, including metabolomics and lipidomics, supporting customer needs from discovery through clinical trials and product life-cycle management. For more information, please visit www.metabolon.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

