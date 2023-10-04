Trinity Capital Inc. Provides Details for Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call

Trinity Capital Inc.

04 Oct, 2023, 16:05 ET

PHOENIX, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN) ("Trinity"), a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-stage companies, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2023 financial results before market open on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. The Company will discuss its financial results on a conference call that day at 9:00 a.m. PT (12:00 p.m. ET).

To listen to the call, please dial (800) 225-9448 or (203) 518-9708 internationally and reference Conference ID: TRINQ323 if asked, approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A taped replay will be made available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available until November 8, 2023. To access the replay, please dial (888) 214-9523 or (402) 220-4935.

A live webcast of the third quarter 2023 financial results conference call will also be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.trinitycap.com/. A replay will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the conference call.

About Trinity Capital Inc.
Trinity (Nasdaq: TRIN), an internally managed business development company, is a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth stage companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity's investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through investments, including term loans, equipment financings and equity-related investments. Trinity believes it is one of only a select group of specialty lenders that has the depth of knowledge, experience, and track record in lending to growth stage companies. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.trinitycap.com.

