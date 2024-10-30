Trinity Capital Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

News provided by

Trinity Capital Inc.

Oct 30, 2024, 08:07 ET

Return on average equity of 16.2%

NII climbs to a record of $29.4 million, or $0.54 per share

Total investment income grows 33% year-over-year

PHOENIX, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN) ("Trinity" or the "Company"), a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-oriented companies, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • Record total investment income of $61.8 million, an increase of 33.2% year-over-year
  • Record net investment income ("NII") of $29.4 million, or $0.54 per basic share
  • Net increase in net assets resulting from operations of $24.4 million, or $0.45 per basic share
  • 16.2% Return on Average Equity "ROAE" (NII/Average Equity)
  • 7.1% Return on Average Assets "ROAA" (NII/Average Assets)
  • Net Asset Value of $756.8 million, or $13.13 per share at the end of Q3
  • Total gross investment commitments of $629.2 million
  • Total gross investments funded of $459.0 million, comprised of $254.5 million in 11 new portfolio companies, $202.3 million across 20 existing portfolio companies and $2.2 million in the multi-sector holdings
  • Total investment exits and repayments of $198.4 million, including $100.4 million from early debt repayments and refinancings, $56.8 million from scheduled/amortizing debt payments and $41.2 million from investments sold primarily to multi-sector holdings
  • Total platform assets under management ("AUM") increased to a total of $2.0 billion, up 54% year-over-year
  • 19th consecutive quarter of a consistent or increased regular dividend, with a third quarter distribution of $0.51 per share

"Trinity's record third-quarter performance is a testament to our team's focus on disciplined underwriting and proactive portfolio management," said Kyle Brown, Chief Executive Officer of Trinity. "As an alternative asset manager focused on direct lending to growth-oriented companies, our robust systems and processes, combined with the continued growth across our five distinct business verticals, positions us to consistently deliver long-term value for our investors."

Third Quarter 2024 Operating Results

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, total investment income was $61.8 million, compared to $46.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The effective yield on the average debt investments at cost was 16.1% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 16.7% for the third quarter of 2023. Effective yields generally include the effects of fees and income accelerations attributed to early loan repayments and other one-time events. They may also fluctuate quarter-to-quarter depending on the amount of prepayment activity.

Total operating expenses and excise taxes, excluding interest expense, for the third quarter of 2024 were $15.5 million, compared to $12.2­ million during the third quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to higher compensation associated with additional headcount and higher interest expenses associated with the credit facility with KeyBank, National Association (the "KeyBank Credit Facility").

Interest expense for the third quarter of 2024 was $16.9 million, compared to $10.8 million during the third quarter of 2023. The increase is primarily due to increased borrowings and increased base rate under our KeyBank Credit Facility.

Net investment income was approximately $29.4 million, or $0.54 per share based on 54.4 million basic weighted average shares outstanding for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $23.4 million or $0.58 per share for the third quarter of 2023 based on 40.1 million basic weighted average shares outstanding.

During the three months ended September 30, 2024, our net unrealized appreciation totaled approximately $8.9 million, which included net unrealized appreciation of $3.9 million from our debt investments, net unrealized appreciation of $2.0 million from our equity investments and net unrealized appreciation of $3.0 million from our warrant investments.

Net realized loss on investments was approximately $13.9 million, primarily consisting of one debt position partially offset by realized gains from one equipment financing.

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations was $24.4 million, or $0.45 per share, based on 54.4 million basic weighted average shares outstanding. This compares to a net increase in net assets resulting from operations of $16.8 million, or $0.42 per share, based on 40.1 million basic weighted average shares outstanding for the third quarter of 2023. Trinity's higher weighted average shares outstanding for the third quarter as compared to the same period in the prior year was mostly attributable to additional shares issued during the twelve-month period.

Net Asset Value

Total net assets at the end of the third quarter of 2024 increased by 11.3% to $756.8 million, compared to $680.0 million at the end of the second quarter of 2024. The increase in total net assets was primarily due to net investment income exceeding the declared dividend, portfolio activity, and accretive ATM offerings. NAV per share increased to $13.13 per share in the third quarter from $13.12 per share in the prior quarter.

Portfolio and Investment Activity

As of September 30, 2024, our investment portfolio had an aggregate fair value of approximately $1,686.9 million and was comprised of approximately $1,269.7 million in secured loans, $305.1 million in equipment financings, and $112.1 million in equity and warrants, across 145 portfolio companies. The Company's debt portfolio is comprised of 80.0% first-lien loans and 20.0% second-lien loans, with 76.6% of the debt portfolio at floating rates based on principal outstanding.

During the third quarter, the Company originated approximately $629.2 million of total new commitments. Third quarter gross investments funded totaled approximately $459.0 million, which was comprised of $254.5 million of investments in 11 new portfolio companies, $202.3 million of investments in 20 existing portfolio companies and a $2.2 million investment in multi-sector holdings. Gross investment fundings during the quarter for secured loans totaled $406.0 million, equipment financings totaled $39.2 million, and warrant and equity investments totaled $13.8 million.

Proceeds received from exits and repayments of the Company's investments during the third quarter totaled approximately $198.4 million, which included $100.4 million from early debt repayments, $56.8 million from normal amortization, and $41.2 million primarily from investments sold to multi-sector holdings. The investment portfolio increased by $253.1 million on a cost basis, an increase of 17.2%, and $262.0 million on a fair value basis, an increase of 18.4% as compared to June 30, 2024.

As of the end of the third quarter, loans to three portfolio companies and equipment financings to two portfolio companies were on non-accrual status with a total fair value of approximately $22.2 million, or 1.4% of the Company's debt investment portfolio at fair value.

The following table shows the distribution of the Company's loan and equipment financing investments on the 1 to 5 investment risk rating scale at fair value as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands):

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023






Investment Risk Rating
Scale Range

 Designation

Investments at
Fair Value

Percentage of
Total Portfolio

Investments at
Fair Value

Percentage of
Total Portfolio

4.0 - 5.0

Very Strong Performance

$           105,385

6.7 %

$            40,584

3.3 %

3.0 - 3.9

Strong Performance

458,494

29.1 %

277,867

22.9 %

2.0 - 2.9

Performing

918,292

58.4 %

805,730

65.9 %

1.6 - 1.9

Watch

57,457

3.6 %

56,740

4.6 %

1.0 - 1.5

Default/Workout

22,201

1.4 %

33,452

2.7 %






Total Debt Investments excluding Senior Credit Corp 2022 LLC

1,561,829

99.2 %

1,214,373

99.4 %

Senior Credit Corp 2022 LLC (1)

12,885

0.8 %

7,704

0.6 %

Total Debt Investments

$        1,574,714

100.0 %

$        1,222,077

100.0 %

_____________

(1) An investment risk rating is not applied to Senior Credit Corp 2022 LLC.

As of September 30, 2024, the Company's loan and equipment financing investments had a weighted average risk rating score of 2.9 as compared to 2.7 as of June 30, 2024. Trinity Capital's grading scale is comprised of numerous factors, two key factors being liquidity and performance to plan. A company may be downgraded as it approaches the need for additional capital or if it is underperforming relative to its business plans. Conversely, it may be upgraded upon a capitalization event or if it is exceeding its plan. As such, the overall grading may fluctuate quarter-to-quarter.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had approximately $228.5 million in available liquidity, including $8.5 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents. At the end of the period, the Company had approximately $220.0 million in available borrowing capacity under its KeyBank Credit Facility, subject to existing terms and advance rates and regulatory and covenant requirements. This excludes capital raised by the JV and funds managed by our wholly owned RIA subsidiary.

During the quarter, the Company issued and sold $115.0 million in aggregate principal amount of its unsecured 7.875% Notes due 2029 (the "September 2029 Notes") under its shelf Registration Statement on Form N-2, which amount includes the underwriters' exercise, in full, of their option to purchase an additional $15.0 million in aggregate principal amount of the September 2029 Notes. The September 2029 Notes began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "TRINI" on July 22, 2024.

During the quarter, Trinity entered into an amendment to its KeyBank Credit Facility. Among other changes, the amendment and associated joinder agreement increased the commitment amount available for borrowing under the KeyBank Credit Facility from $350 million to $510 million, permits the Company to request an increased amount of commitments from a total of up to $400 million to a total of up to $690 million in maximum capacity, and extended the maturity date from October 27, 2026 to July 27, 2029.

As of September 30, 2024, Trinity's leverage, or debt-to-equity ratio, was approximately 122% as compared to 114% as of June 30, 2024.

During the three months ended September 30, 2024, Trinity utilized its ATM offering program to sell 5,723,189 million shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $14.07 per share, raising $79.4 million of net proceeds.

Distributions

On September 18, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular dividend totaling $0.51 per share with respect to the quarter ended September 30, 2024, which was paid on October 15, 2024, to stockholders of record as of September 30, 2024. The Board of Directors generally determines and announces the Company's dividend distribution on a quarterly basis.

Recent Developments

On October 29, 2024, the Company issued (i) $55.5 million in the aggregate principal amount of 7.54% Series A Senior Notes, Tranche A, due October 29, 2027 (the "Series A 2027 Notes"), (ii) $73.0 million in the aggregate principal amount of 7.60% Series A Senior Notes, Tranche B, due October 29, 2028 (the "Series A 2028 Notes") and (iii) $14.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 7.66% Series A Senior Notes, Tranche C, due October 29, 2029 (the "Series A 2029 Notes" and, together with the Series A 2027 Notes and Series A 2028 Notes, collectively, the "Series A Notes") to certain qualified institutional investors in a private placement.

For the period from October 1, 2024 to October 29, 2024, the Company issued and sold 1,243,121 shares of its common stock at a weighted-average price of $13.77 per share and raised $16.8 million of net proceeds after deducting commissions to the sales agents on shares sold under the ATM program.

Conference Call

Trinity Capital will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2024 financial results at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.

To listen to the call, please dial (800) 267-6316, or (203) 518-9783 internationally, and reference Conference ID: TRINQ324 if asked, approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A taped replay will be made available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for seven days. To access the replay, please dial (800) 839-1180 or (402) 220-0400.

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN), an internally managed business development company, is a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-oriented companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital's investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through investments, including term loans and equipment financings and equity-related investments. Trinity Capital believes it is one of only a select group of specialty lenders that has the depth of knowledge, experience and track record in lending to growth stage companies. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.trinitycap.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. More information on risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results, including important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from plans, estimates or expectations included herein or on the webcast/conference call, is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC filings.

TRINITY CAPITAL INC.

Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities

(In thousands, except share and per share data)


September 30,

December 31,


2024

2023


(Unaudited)



ASSETS





Investments at fair value:





Control investments (cost of $82,841 and $43,807, respectively)

$

78,109

$

32,861

Affiliate investments (cost of $29,082 and $11,006, respectively)

32,853


11,335

Non-Control / Non-Affiliate investments (cost of $1,611,583 and $1,264,503, respectively)

1,575,900


1,230,984

Total investments (cost of $1,723,506 and $1,319,316, respectively)

1,686,862


1,275,180

Cash and cash equivalents

8,535


4,761

Interest receivable

16,947


11,206

Deferred credit facility costs

5,941


2,144

Other assets

16,478


17,691

Total assets

$

1,734,763

$

1,310,982







LIABILITIES





KeyBank Credit Facility

$

290,000

$

213,000

2025 Notes, net of $565 and $2,015, respectively, of unamortized deferred financing costs

151,935


180,485

August 2026 Notes, net of $1,094 and $1,526, respectively, of unamortized deferred financing costs

123,906


123,474

March 2029 Notes, net of $3,048 and $0, respectively, of unamortized deferred financing costs

111,952



September 2029 Notes, net of $3,621 and $0, respectively, of unamortized deferred financing costs

111,379



December 2026 Notes, net of $822 and $1,102, respectively, of unamortized deferred financing costs

74,178


73,898

Convertible Notes, net of $764 and $1,243, respectively, of unamortized deferred financing costs and discount

49,236


48,757

Distribution payable

29,397


23,162

Security deposits

9,393


12,287

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

26,592


24,760

Total liabilities

977,968


699,823







NET ASSETS





Common stock, $0.001 par value per share (200,000,000 authorized, 57,642,040 and 46,323,712 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)

58


46

Paid-in capital in excess of par

790,276


633,740

Distributable earnings/(accumulated deficit)

(33,539)


(22,627)

Total net assets

756,795


611,159

Total liabilities and net assets

$

1,734,763

$

1,310,982

NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE

$

13.13

$

13.19

TRINITY CAPITAL INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023


September 30, 2024


September 30, 2023

INVESTMENT INCOME:














Interest and dividend income:














Control investments

$

2,287

$

1,038

$

6,223

$

3,238

Affiliate investments

940



248



1,806



366

Non-Control / Non-Affiliate investments

55,964



43,749



152,390



126,491

Total interest and dividend income

59,191



45,035



160,419



130,095

Fee and other income:














Affiliate investments

807



543



2,509



1,671

Non-Control / Non-Affiliate investments

1,768



860



3,931



2,255

Total fee and other income

2,575



1,403



6,440



3,926

Total investment income

61,766



46,438



166,859



134,021
















EXPENSES:














Interest expense and other debt financing costs

16,868



10,783



42,896



33,850

Compensation and benefits

11,528



8,693



31,336



24,660

Professional fees

1,296



1,272



3,354



4,101

General and administrative

2,221



1,659



6,241



4,700

Total gross expenses

31,913



22,407



83,827



67,311

Allocated expenses to Trinity Capital Adviser, LLC

(126)







(126)




Total net expenses

31,787



22,407



83,701



67,311
















NET INVESTMENT INCOME/(LOSS) BEFORE TAXES

29,979



24,031



83,158



66,710

Excise tax expense

619



625



1,897



1,876

NET INVESTMENT INCOME

29,360



23,406



81,261



64,834
















NET REALIZED GAIN/(LOSS) FROM INVESTMENTS:














Control investments









(3,916)




Affiliate investments













(26,251)

Non-Control / Non-Affiliate investments

(13,880)



(1,868)



(15,100)



(2,593)

Net realized gain/(loss) from investments

(13,880)



(1,868)



(19,016)



(28,844)
















NET CHANGE IN UNREALIZED APPRECIATION/(DEPRECIATION) FROM INVESTMENTS:














Control investments

1,151



(4,083)



7,407



(4,865)

Affiliate investments

1,516



374



3,442



27,502

Non-Control / Non-Affiliate investments

6,253



(1,008)



(3,356)



562

Net change in unrealized appreciation/(depreciation) from investments

8,920



(4,717)



7,493



23,199
















NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN NET ASSETS RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS

$

24,400

$

16,821

$

69,738

$

59,189
















NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE - BASIC

$

0.54

$

0.58

$

1.61

$

1.75

NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE - DILUTED

$

0.52

$

0.55

$

1.54

$

1.66
















NET CHANGE IN NET ASSETS RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS PER SHARE - BASIC

$

0.45

$

0.42

$

1.38

$

1.60

NET CHANGE IN NET ASSETS RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS PER SHARE - DILUTED

$

0.43

$

0.40

$

1.33

$

1.52
















WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC

54,412,566



40,119,009



50,455,373



37,091,030

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED

58,373,696



43,850,034



54,416,503



40,822,055

SOURCE Trinity Capital Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Trinity Capital Inc. Closes $142.5 Million Notes Offering

Trinity Capital Inc. Closes $142.5 Million Notes Offering

Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN) ("Trinity" or the "Company"), a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-oriented companies, ...
Trinity Capital Inc. Provides $40 Million in Growth Capital to Beam Benefits

Trinity Capital Inc. Provides $40 Million in Growth Capital to Beam Benefits

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIN) ("Trinity"), a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-oriented companies, today announced...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Earnings

Earnings

Earnings

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics