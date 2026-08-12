Trinity CEO Scott Evangelista Featured on New to The Street TV at the New York Stock Exchange

Evangelista positions Trinity as the leader integrating human and artificial intelligence in commercialization, as the company marks 30 years in life sciences

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity, the leader in integrating human and artificial intelligence in life sciences commercialization, today announced that CEO Scott Evangelista was featured in an interview on New to The Street TV at the New York Stock Exchange. Evangelista used the appearance to make a direct case for putting AI to work on real commercial decisions rather than on experiments. While Trinity may be new to the street on the show, the company is marking 30 years of helping life sciences organizations bring innovative therapies to market.

Broadcast from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Evangelista discussed how life sciences organizations can move past AI pilots and apply AI to the commercial decisions that determine whether a therapy reaches patients. He described Trinity's model of pairing deep human commercialization expertise with a purpose-built technology platform, and returned throughout the interview to a single theme: Trinity is the leader integrating human and artificial intelligence in commercialization.

New to The Street TV reaches a broad audience of corporate business leaders and institutional investors through a digital presence with 5 million subscribers.

"Every life sciences leader I meet is asking the same question. How do I actually put AI to work in commercialization?" said Scott Evangelista, Chief Executive Officer of Trinity. "Our answer is that AI only creates value when it is fused with human expertise and pointed at a real commercial decision. That is what Trinity does. Our TrinityEDGE™ platform is the tool that makes data useful for our clients, and 30 years of therapeutic and commercial judgment is what makes it trustworthy. That combination is why Trinity is the leader integrating human and artificial intelligence in commercialization."

Evangelista pointed to two proof points discussed in the interview. Trinity's AI Readiness Benchmark shows life sciences organizations how prepared they are for AI adoption and how they compare with peers, most often revealing legacy data environments that were never organized into AI ready data layers. InsightsEDGE™ | Digital Twins draws on Trinity's primary market research library to train synthetic physician and payer personas, letting brand and field teams test messages and objections in near real time instead of waiting weeks for new fieldwork. In both cases the pattern is the same. Human expertise sets the question, and the platform makes the data useful, which is how Trinity leads in integrating human and artificial intelligence in commercialization.

The interview reflects Trinity's continued leadership at the intersection of life sciences commercialization and artificial intelligence. Over the past year, the company has accelerated its AI strategy through new technologies, research initiatives and market insights built to help pharmaceutical, biotech and medtech organizations navigate an increasingly complex commercial landscape. Trinity is leading the way into the future by integrating human and artificial intelligence in commercialization and putting that combination to work for its clients.

Viewers can watch the full interview at: https://trinitylifesciences.com/resources/ntts-scott-evangelista/

About Trinity

Trinity powers the future of life sciences commercialization through the fusion of human and artificial intelligence. By blending deep therapeutic expertise and trusted human ingenuity with a purpose built technology platform, Trinity accelerates clarity and confidence at every step of the commercialization journey, from pre launch to scale to loss of exclusivity. For more than 30 years, the world's leading pharmaceutical, biotech and medtech companies have relied on Trinity's foresight, execution and partnership to deliver confident product launches, decisive market advantage and measurable patient impact. During that time, Trinity expanded from its first office in Waltham, MA to 1,300 professionals across 14 offices and five continents, setting new industry standards in quality, responsiveness and client partnership. For more information, visit Trinity at www.trinitylifesciences.com.

SOURCE Trinity