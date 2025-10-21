Trinity Consultants Acquires GeoSystems Analysis Inc.

The acquisition positions Trinity for continued growth and innovation, expanding its environmental services portfolio in North America and beyond.

DALLAS, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Consultants, a leading global environmental consulting firm providing services and solutions in the EHS regulatory compliance, built environment, life sciences, and water and ecology markets, today announced the acquisition of GeoSystems Analysis Inc., a hydrology and natural resources consultancy based in Tucson, Arizona, with offices in Arizona, New Mexico and Oregon, with additional resources in Nevada and Peru.

GSA joins Trinity's Water & Ecology team of experts from Trinity's previous acquisitions of Zanjero, WestLand Engineering & Environmental Services, Soundview Consultants, Ecofish Research, Minnow Environmental, AWN Consulting, Vision Environment and ECOSA.

"GSA and Trinity's missions are intrinsically linked, united by an ambition and ability to solve some of the world's most complex environmental challenges," said Mike Remsberg, divisional president of Water & Ecology at Trinity. "Together, our synergistic services, strong cultural alignment, and shared values will enable us to preserve what works, amplify what makes us special, and deliver higher-value, higher-impact services to clients around the world."

"We're excited to partner our team of experts with Trinity's to build on our success and create more value together," said Mike Milczarek, president of GSA. "This partnership will allow us to expand our geographic footprint, add highly complementary capabilities, provide greater opportunities for career advancement, and tap into the world-class expertise and resources of Trinity's global network."

GSA will operate as a business unit within Trinity's Water & Ecology division, ensuring continuity for clients and staff. The firm's leadership team will remain in place and work closely with Remsberg and the broader Trinity leadership team to expand and enhance solutions.

Matheson Advisors served as exclusive financial advisor to GeoSystems Analysis.

About GeoSystems Analysis Inc.

Founded in 1994, GeoSystems Analysis Inc. is a leading hydrology and natural resources firm that serves clients in the federal, tribal, state, municipal, nonprofit and private business sectors. With offices in Arizona, New Mexico and Oregon (and additional resources in Nevada and Peru), the consultancy delivers comprehensive water resources and ecological services, including groundwater recharge, mine reclamation and hydrology, habitat restoration, watershed and conservation planning, and the design and implementation of rigorous monitoring programs. GSA's headquarters in Tucson, Arizona, hosts a soil physics laboratory, where the firm performs applied research on soil-water interactions and fluid transport. To learn more about GeoSystems Analysis, visit https://www.gsanalysis.com.

About Trinity Consultants

Trinity Consultants, a leading global environmental consulting firm, provides services and solutions in the EHS regulatory compliance, built environment, life sciences, and water and ecology markets. Founded in 1974, Trinity has the technical expertise, industry depth and capabilities to help clients achieve their goals across the natural and built environments.

To learn more about Trinity Consultants and its services and leadership team, visit https://www.trinityconsultants.com.

For more information contact:

Leslie Bodnar, Trinity Consultants

[email protected]

SOURCE Trinity Consultants