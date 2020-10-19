Trinity Cyber, Inc. Named a Gartner Cool Vendor

WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Cyber, Inc., the company redefining network threat prevention, has been recognized as the 2020 Cool Vendor in Network and Endpoint Security by global research and advisory firm Gartner, Inc1. Gartner research is designed to highlight interesting, new and innovative vendors, products and services.

Trinity Cyber's innovation and impact comes from the ability to take network threat prevention into the future. Achieving the head-turning preventive results being posted by Trinity Cyber's technology requires going deeper and more accurately into full internet sessions, and beyond the limited computing resources of firewalls and intrusion prevention services on the market today. This is why Trinity Cyber's patented network threat prevention technology takes a completely new approach. As traffic comes into or goes out of your network, it is sanitized in real-time with no perceived latency. It is a significant breakthrough in cybersecurity, and a truly preventive control. And it has a near zero false detection rate.

Rather than companies learning about attacks afterwards, advanced bad actors and the tactics they deploy are outmaneuvered by Trinity Cyber's technology. This translates to less risk, less loss and less wasted time chasing false alarms, hunting evasive network attacks and remediating after the fact.

"I'm really proud of our team and thrilled to be named a Gartner Cool Vendor. We see this recognition as validation of our strategy and vision for transforming cybersecurity, and we aim to make it a new industry standard," said Trinity Cyber founder and CEO Steve Ryan.

This technology is disrupting the market and will serve as the vendor-neutral network threat prevention component currently missing in SASE offerings – and it is available to integrate into your security architecture today.

"The only way to take back the advantage for your enterprise is to have a trusted partner with highly advanced technology inspecting every Internet session, parsing all protocols and file types in depth and with great precision in real time across your organization. We are removing threats in real time, outside your network. A trusted man-in-the-middle is the essential next step in cybersecurity," said Trinity Cyber President Thomas P. Bossert.

Trinity Cyber operates its technology as a service to its customers on a subscription basis. The company is deploying the tool that creates the cleaner internet that organizations deserve, while helping cyber professionals adapt to increasingly sophisticated threats.

A complimentary copy of the full Gartner report can be viewed on Trinity Cyber's website here.

Required Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Trinity Cyber, Inc.

Trinity Cyber, Inc. delivers the missing layer of active defense, serving as a trusted third party in every internet session. Through its fully managed threat prevention service, Trinity Cyber runs real time, man-in-the-middle countermeasure operations on full sessions at scale, giving organizations limitless maneuverability without disrupting the flow of business. Trinity Cyber is a game changing preventive control for the enterprise. To learn more about how Trinity Cyber is redefining cybersecurity, visit www.TRINITYCYBER.com.

Media Contacts

Thomas Hester

(240) 842-9900

[email protected]

___________________________

1 Gartner, "Cool Vendors in Network and Endpoint Security," Mark Harris, Rob Smith, Dionisio Zumerle, Pete Shoard, 30 September 2020.

SOURCE Trinity Cyber