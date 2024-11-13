Trinity Cyber Recognized in Gartner® Emerging Tech Report

Trinity Cyber is focused on delivering a new, proactive TDIR approach through internet traffic Full Content Inspection (FCI)

WASHINGTON, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Cyber, Inc. , a technology innovator that is providing groundbreaking network security services, is recognized in the Gartner® " Emerging Tech: Techscape for Startups in Security Software " report in Cybersecurity TDIR (threat detection investigation and response). The report analyzed 45 security software companies across identity security, cybersecurity TDIR, data security and preemptive security, that are "changing their approach to historically mature security categories through AI-powered capabilities and go-to-market strategies."

In the report, Gartner recognizes how companies are "adopting a more proactive TDIR approach through internet traffic full-content inspection and analysis." In addition, the report also states, "The new model moves from a reactive telemetry detect, alert and respond model reliant on indicators of compromise (IOCs) to a proactive full-content inspection capability that detects and removes threats from live traffic before they enter or leave an enterprise."

"Traditional network security tools have proven incapable of detecting and defeating current and evolving threats," said Thomas P. Bossert, President of Trinity Cyber. "Our team is changing the game with a radically different and more enduring approach to prevent hacking attempts before they enter an enterprise. We are also introducing the first truly reliable, high availability, high reliability network security offering. Other network security vendors are unfit for use on mission critical pathways."

According to Gartner, "Security product leaders should assess whether new internet traffic interrogation will enhance and simplify their traditional approach to TDIR. If augmenting existing TDIR strategies with new network threat investigation, security service leaders should engage providers that deliver proactive internet full-content inspection and response." Today, that means Trinity Cyber.

The research in the "Emerging Tech: Techspace for Startups in Security Software" report is based on an analysis of recent venture capital investment data for security software startups, across all security software domains, that received at least $500,000 in investment between January 2022 and June 2024. The report provides insights and recommendations based on incremental improvements to the way many startups approach security as well as those with more disruptive offerings that are leading to new and better approaches to mature software markets.

To learn more about Full Content Inspection (FCI) and to read the full report visit: https://www.trinitycyber.com/gartner-q4-2024a

About Trinity Cyber

Trinity Cyber is a rapidly growing cybersecurity firm that invented and operates an innovative solution to the most difficult cybersecurity challenges. The company's FCI-based products and services replace multiple market segments in the traditional cybersecurity market, with customers in over a dozen of the largest market verticals. The company's founders, management team, and technologists are all award-winning, recognized leaders in their field—and their tech is revolutionizing network security.

