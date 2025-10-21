Trinity Cyber Welcomes Shawn Turskey to Advisory Board as Company Accelerates Remarkable Growth

WASHINGTON, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Cyber, Inc., the preemptive cybersecurity pioneer, today announced that Shawn Turskey, a distinguished cybersecurity leader, has joined its Advisory Board. This appointment comes as Trinity Cyber rapidly scales to meet demand for its active cyber defense solution, solidifying its position as a category-defining company in the $200+ billion global cybersecurity market.

Turskey most recently held senior leadership and technical roles at Meta and Snap and previously led security operations for the U.S. Intelligence Community and U.S. Cyber Command. Shawn brings decades of experience running global cyber operations and countering advanced threats. His expertise will help Trinity Cyber accelerate adoption across Fortune 500 enterprises and large government networks and guide the company through its international expansion.

"Investors and enterprise leaders alike recognize that the old cybersecurity model is broken," said Steve Ryan, Founder and CEO of Trinity Cyber. "We refuse to accept the status quo. We built something entirely different, redefining what the market should expect in security and zero trust cloud access. Shawn's addition to our team underscores our momentum and signals confidence in our ability to deliver enterprise-scale preemptive protection no other solution can match."

Unlike traditional detective controls that identify known threats and alert customers to respond, Trinity Cyber FCI technology sits between the customer and the hacker to interrupt attacks before they enter a network or as they communicate out—intercepting and neutralizing previously undiscoverable malicious activity and hacker techniques without interrupting business operations. The process is transparent to end users, slashes the growing costs of incident response, and saves wasted time chasing false positives. Integrated into switches and deployed at rack-scale at Internet peering points, the platform is purpose-built to scale with centralized operations directed at root cause hacker techniques. It reduces operational costs and dramatically improves security outcomes.

Currently protecting over 3 million users and over 200 million network assets, the company is expanding its position as the leader in preemptive security, a market category that Gartner projects will account for 50% of IT security spending by 2030. "Trinity Cyber is at the forefront of a seismic shift in the cybersecurity market," said Turskey. "When I first learned about Trinity Cyber's capabilities, I was skeptical that such a technical breakthrough was even possible. This is not an incremental improvement—it's a disruptive technology that creates a new standard of protection. I'm excited to join at a moment when the company is not only changing the way enterprises defend themselves and how AI is trained, but also creating significant value for its investors."

Mike Sikorski, CTO of Palo Alto Networks' Unit 42 and a fellow member of the Trinity Cyber Advisory Board, added: "Trinity Cyber has a special technology that disrupts the attacker in line and at scale. This capability has solved one of the hardest problems in our industry. Disrupting the adversary as they are conducting an attack is critical to stop it immediately rather than chasing alerts. And messing with the bad guy is just plain fun! The company's preemptive technology is ahead of the market, and the impact for enterprises is enormous. Having Shawn join the Advisory Board strengthens the company's trajectory as a category creator."

With recent sales momentum, Trinity Cyber is positioned to accelerate growth and broaden market penetration. "We've created the most effective threat detection and prevention engine ever developed, and we have deployed it as infrastructure available to all," said Thomas P. Bossert, President of Trinity Cyber. "Not a gadget. Not a software update. Security infrastructure; at rack scale in the Internet's switch fabric. Complete with power, space, cooling, and networking. It detects more accurately, and it strips malicious content from live network traffic. This is the same model that Nvidia used to power the AI revolution. Nvidia doesn't just sell GPU chips; it built them into AI infrastructure to lead the world's most important technology shift. Trinity Cyber is doing the same for cybersecurity, making it available and affordable for all. And it works. It delivers outcomes, not alerts."

Trinity Cyber has redefined network security with advanced FCI technology built into the fabric of the Internet. The solution allows customers to improve security and reduce operating expenses, and it allows Trinity Cyber to amass a repository of content rich threat intelligence and scale operations with a system that spreads the benefits of its technology and its highly advanced engineers and operators to the collective benefit of all its customers. Unlike legacy tools that only detect known threats and feed a costly response cycle, the Trinity Cyber FCI platform intercepts and neutralizes malicious activity in its path, protecting enterprise users, edge infrastructure, and applications at scale. Driven by a team of innovators, security experts, and technology veterans, Trinity Cyber is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland. Discover the profound difference at www.trinitycyber.com.

