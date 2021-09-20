Trinity Fiduciary Partners Welcomes Chris Abel As Investment Advisor Representative

ARLINGTON, Texas, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Fiduciary Partners, a leading faith-based investment advisor based in Arlington, announced today the hire of Chris Abel as an Investment Advisor Representative (IAR). For nearly three decades, Abel has been working in the financial services industry, helping clients build financial plans and realize their goals. He is a Certified Financial Planner (CFP), a designation which he has held for over 20 years.

Abel, who earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Missouri, began his career in the industry with a firm that is now part of Ameriprise Financial, and in addition to the required securities licenses for Registered Investment Advisors he maintains insurance licenses in order to provide health and life insurance as well as annuities to his clients.

"The insurance and financial planning experience Chris brings to Trinity, truly expands our wealth management capabilities and ability to service new and existing clients," commented Dan Mulvey, Managing Director at Trinity Fiduciary Partners. Abel's insurance activities will be a separate and fully disclosed business unit supporting both Trinity and non-Trinity clients.

"I believe in helping families and businesses make the correct decisions on their important financial goals including estate planning, investments and insurance," said Mr. Abel. "I couldn't be more thrilled to be joining the very talented team at Trinity and look forward to working with them."

About Trinity Fiduciary Partners LLC:

A widely respected leader in the financial services industry, Trinity Fiduciary Partners was founded in 2005 by Samuel Saladino. The Arlington, Texas-based firm has a unique mission of merging finances and faith which it accomplishes through a Catholic Values Investing strategy. Trinity is a Registered Investment Advisor with the Securities and Exchange Commission and provides streamlined financial solutions for institutions, individuals and financial advisors. Trinity is currently advisor to individuals, a mutual fund and institutions with a Catholic Focus. For more information please visit https://www.trinityfiduciary.com/ .

