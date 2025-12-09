Trinity Gas Storage Reaches Final Investment Decision on Phase II Expansion

East Texas "expansion will meaningfully increase capacity and deliverability at a time when secure and flexible natural gas infrastructure is more critical than ever."

DALLAS, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Gas Storage, LLC ("Trinity") announced today that it has reached Final Investment Decision (FID) on Phase II of its gas storage development project in East Texas, marking another major milestone in the continued expansion of critical energy infrastructure supporting Texas' growing electric grid and natural gas markets.

The Phase II expansion is being financed through a newly closed credit facility led by Deutsche Bank AG, New York Branch and Societe Generale, serving as Joint Lead Arrangers and Joint Lead Bookrunners, with BankUnited, N.A. acting as Depository Bank.

"Reaching FID on Phase II is a clear endorsement of the strength of Trinity's asset, our execution capabilities, and the compelling fundamentals underpinning the Texas energy market," said Jim Goetz, CEO, Trinity Gas Storage. "The support of Deutsche Bank, Societe Generale, and BankUnited reflects deep lender confidence in this project and its importance to grid reliability."

Phase II will add at least 13 Bcf of incremental working gas capacity, along with two additional pipeline interconnects, significantly enhancing Trinity's ability to provide flexible, reliable, and secure gas storage services to generators, utilities, producers, and market participants across the state. The additional capacity is expected to be placed into service on August 1, 2026.

"Building on the successful delivery of Phase I, this expansion will meaningfully increase capacity and deliverability at a time when secure and flexible natural gas infrastructure is more critical than ever," added Goetz.

Phase II represents the next step in Trinity's long-term strategy to support Texas' growing power demand — including the rapid expansion of large-scale data centers and other power-intensive industries — while managing increasingly weather-driven volatility.

By providing a dependable buffer between gas supply and electricity generation, Trinity helps ensure reliable, dispatchable power needed to support these critical loads. The expanded facility will further strengthen system reliability during peak demand periods and unexpected supply disruptions.



Trinity Gas Storage, LLC is an independent gas storage company backed by an experienced energy-focused investor group led by Transition Equity Partners, LLC, alongside Pan Capital Management LP, Rice Investment Group, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC, and Abrdn PLC. For more information, please visit www.trinitygasstorage.com.

