TRINITY Group Construction, Inc. Appoints John Barron as Chief Operating Officer

HERNDON, Va., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TRINITY Group Construction, Inc announces that it has appointed John P. Barron as the company's Chief Operating Officer, effective June 19th, 2023. Mr. Barron will join TRINITY principals Flip Wallen and Reg Arnold in managing TRINITY's daily operations and continuing the strategic growth initiatives established by the company.

"Flip and I began implementation of our strategic plan two years ago, to grow the organization and bring on the best people in the business. We are thrilled to welcome John to the TRINITY team," said Reg Arnold, President of TRINITY Group Construction, Inc. "His deep industry expertise and commitment to client satisfaction and operational excellence make him a valuable addition to TRINITY's leadership team. John is very well known in the Construction and Real Estate business; we are confident he will play a key role in driving our company's continued growth and success."

"I am beyond excited to welcome John to TRINITY," said TRINITY CEO, Flip Wallen. "With his arrival, TRINITY has gained a seasoned leader whose years of experience and technical knowledge in the industry will undoubtedly elevate the firm to even greater heights than we've seen already in 2023. His expertise and insights will be invaluable as we navigate the complexities of the construction landscape that TRINITY is known to thrive in."

With over 40 years of experience in the construction industry, Mr. Barron has held prominent leadership positions with notable construction firms: Vector Foiltec, AECOM Tishman, Foulger-Pratt Contracting, and Manhattan Construction Company, and has completed numerous projects in the Mid-Atlantic region, greater East Coast, and throughout the United States. John holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Virginia Tech and a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering from the University of Virginia. 

Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, TRINITY Group Construction, Inc. is a full-service, award-winning construction company with significant expertise in base building, mission critical, commercial interiors, industrial/flex, capital improvements, multi-family, and specialty construction. Consistently ranked as one of the top general contractors in the Washington, DC metropolitan area, TRINITY offers its clients a broad range of services, giving them the convenience of using one contractor for multiple needs. With a focus on client satisfaction, TRINITY's success is a direct result of our talented teams. For more information, visit www.TRINITYgc.us.

