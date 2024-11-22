Trinity Health Foundation of East Tennessee Announces Leadership Transition: H. Lee Martin, Ph.D., Retires; Lynn Metler Named New President and Executive Director

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Trinity Health Foundation of East Tennessee announced today a significant leadership transition. After 13 years of dedicated service, President H. Lee Martin, Ph.D., will retire, leaving a legacy of impactful leadership and innovation.

Effective January 1, 2025, Lynn Metler will assume the role of President and Executive Director, bringing her own passion and expertise to the foundation's mission of cultivating healthy and thriving communities.

Retiring President H. Lee Martin, Ph.D. Incoming President & Executive Director Lynn Metler

Dr. Martin's tenure at Trinity has been transformative. His visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to empowering nonprofit organizations have elevated the foundation's regional impact. Through his innovative two-phase grant process, Dr. Martin prioritized projects that demonstrated merit, sustainability, and collaboration, resulting in enhanced visibility and better outcomes for countless initiatives. Under his guidance, Trinity has become a cornerstone of support for East Tennessee nonprofits.

"Dr. Martin's contributions have profoundly shaped the foundation's legacy and the communities we serve. His passion and dedication will be deeply missed, and we extend our heartfelt gratitude and best wishes as he embarks on his next chapter," shared Trinity's Board of Directors.

The Board is equally excited to welcome Lynn Metler as Trinity's new President and Executive Director. Lynn has served as Foundation and Grants Coordinator for the past six years, playing an instrumental role in awarding approximately $7 million to 113 East Tennessee nonprofits. Her leadership was pivotal during Trinity's 2020 shift to support local nonprofits in response to evolving community needs.

With a career spanning over 25 years in community ministry and nonprofit leadership, Lynn brings a wealth of experience, compassion, and organizational acumen to her new role. As a pastor's wife, church planter, and children's curriculum director, she has demonstrated a deep commitment to service. Her thoughtful insights and servant-hearted leadership align perfectly with Trinity's mission to uplift and empower communities.

"Lynn's passion for Trinity's mission, coupled with her expertise and vision, positions her to lead the foundation into an exciting future," said the Board of Directors. "We are confident in her ability to build on the strong foundation laid by Dr. Martin to continue advancing Trinity's positive impact in East Tennessee."

Trinity's Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Dr. Martin has been bestowed the honorary title of President Emeritus in recognition of his extraordinary service and remarkable contributions to Trinity.

To celebrate his legacy and accomplishments, Trinity will host a special reception in honor of Dr. Martin on February 27, 2025. This event will bring community leaders together to recognize and celebrate the lasting impact of Dr. Martin's leadership.

Trinity Health Foundation of East Tennessee extends its heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Martin for his unwavering service and warmly welcomes Lynn Metler into her new leadership role. Together, their dedication and leadership reflect the foundation's enduring commitment to creating healthier, more vibrant communities in East Tennessee.

About Trinity Health Foundation

Trinity Health Foundation of East Tennessee's mission is to sow seeds to extend the healing ministry of Jesus by improving the physical, emotional, and spiritual health of our community. The foundation provides financial support to qualified local 501(c)(3) organizations and churches through a structured grant-making process. This includes two-phase grants focused on impactful, sustainable, and collaborative initiatives addressing key community issues such as mental health, addiction recovery, wellness, housing access, and care for vulnerable populations. Trinity's work emphasizes fostering partnerships and innovative solutions to improve the quality of life for residents in the region. More information may be found on the foundation's website at trinityfound.org.

