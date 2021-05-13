Trinity Health Names Dawn Geisert as New Senior Vice President and Chief Integrity & Compliance Officer

LIVONIA, Mich., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Health today named Dawn Geisert, JD, CHC, as the new senior vice president (SVP) and chief integrity & compliance officer, effective June 1, 2021.

Geisert succeeds Mike Holper, who announced his retirement at the end of 2020, after serving as Trinity Health's first chief integrity & compliance officer upon its formation in 2000.

Trinity Health's SVP and Chief Integrity & Compliance Officer Dawn Geisert

"It was evident through discussions with Dawn that she aligns with our belief that integrity, one of our Core Values, and compliance are essential to delivering on our Mission," said Michael A. Slubowski, FACHE, FACMPE, president and chief executive officer, Trinity Health. "Her broad experience combined with her passion for doing the right thing for our patients and families, as well as our colleagues make her a perfect fit for Trinity Health."

In her new role, Geisert will provide leadership and direction to Trinity Health's system-wide Integrity and Compliance and internal audit programs.

Geisert joins Trinity Health from Beaumont Health where she served as senior vice president and chief compliance officer. There, Dawn's role included Enterprise Risk Management, Information Security, Internal Audit and Accreditation support programs. Before joining Beaumont, she served at Henry Ford Health System as chief compliance officer for Health Alliance Plan. Dawn started her career with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Blue Care Network of Michigan.

"I was drawn to Trinity Health because of the organization's high expectations for achievement while also remaining committed to its Mission and living its Core Values," said Geisert.

Geisert earned her Juris Doctorate from the Michigan State University College of Law, a Master of Science in General Administration from Central Michigan University and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Michigan.

She is active in her community having previously served on non-profit boards supporting the Boy Scouts and the Metro Jets Hockey Club. She currently serves as a board member for the non-profit Michigan Cybersecurity Council.

About Trinity Health

Trinity Health is one of the largest Catholic health care systems in the nation, serving diverse communities that include more than 30 million people across 22 states. Trinity Health includes 92 hospitals, as well as 113 continuing care locations. Based in Livonia, Michigan, and with annual operating revenues of $18.8 billion, the organization returns $1.3 billion to its communities annually in the form of charity care and other community benefit programs. Trinity Health employs 123,000 colleagues, including 6,800 employed physicians and clinicians. For more information, visit www.trinity-health.org. You can also follow Trinity Health on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

Media Contact:

Jody Lamb

[email protected]

[email protected]

Related Images

dawn-geisert.jpg

Dawn Geisert

Trinity Health's SVP and Chief Integrity & Compliance Officer Dawn Geisert

SOURCE Trinity Health

Related Links

http://www.trinity-health.org

