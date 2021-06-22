Trinity Health Recognizes All Colleagues With $500 Appreciation Awards for Service

LIVONIA, Mich., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Health today announced it will provide a $500 appreciation award to all colleagues across its 92 hospitals and 113 continuing care locations in recognition of their contributions to the health system's COVID-19 response. This is the second appreciation award Trinity Health will provide colleagues as a thank-you for their continued commitment and service to patients and fellow employees throughout the pandemic.

"As we reach the end of our fiscal year 2021, we are reflecting on everything Trinity Health's hard-working and compassionate employees have accomplished through the pandemic," said Trinity Health president and CEO Mike Slubowski. "Not only have they provided unwavering care for patients with COVID-19, but they moved with agility and speed to distribute the vaccine once it became available. We are proud and thankful for the commitment and service that our colleagues have demonstrated and are hopeful that this gesture will convey our appreciation."

Throughout the pandemic, Trinity Health has provided more than one million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, both in the communities of its health ministries, as well as by partnering with outside organizations.

The appreciation award will be paid in July 2021 to all eligible employees.

About Trinity Health

Trinity Health is one of the largest Catholic health care systems in the nation, serving diverse communities that include more than 30 million people across 22 states. Trinity Health includes 92 hospitals, as well as 113 continuing care locations. Based in Livonia, Michigan, and with annual operating revenues of $18.8 billion, the organization returns $1.3 billion to its communities annually in the form of charity care and other community benefit programs. Trinity Health employs 123,000 colleagues, including 6,800 employed physicians and clinicians. For more information, visit www.trinity-health.org. You can also follow Trinity Health on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

Media Contact: Jody Lamb

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

trinity-health-logo.jpg

Trinity Health Logo

SOURCE Trinity Health