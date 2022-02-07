TRINITY HILLS OF KNOXVILLE EARNS 2022 BEST OF SENIOR LIVING AWARD FROM A PLACE FOR MOM

"To win the Best of Senior Living Award for the second consecutive year is truly an honor and a testament to our Trinity Hills of Knoxville team members who do the right things, the right way, every day for our beloved residents and their families," said Marshall McCauley, Executive Director at Trinity Hills of Knoxville. "Despite the challenges from the pandemic, our team members have shown resolve and go the extra mile to make a difference. Though the award will occupy a special place in the building, it is the kind words and encouragement from those we serve that we hold close to our hearts."

For Trinity Hills of Knoxville, reviews on A Place for Mom serve as an inspiration and provide insight into day-to-day life in the community. In late 2021, a family member of a resident wrote, "Trinity Hills of Knoxville has proven to be the most kind, caring, and professional home for my dad. They have been exemplary in outstanding care."

"Hundreds of thousands of reviews across aplaceformom.com capture first-hand experiences from seniors and their families,'' said Sue Johansen, Senior Vice President, Community Network, at A Place for Mom. "A Place for Mom's reviews are an incredibly valuable resource for our new families who are evaluating options and want trusted and reliable feedback to aid in their decision. A common theme across the top reviews is the outstanding level of care and support senior living communities continue to provide."

About Trinity Hills of Knoxville

Trinity Hills of Knoxville, a Cornerstone Senior Living community and winner of the 2022 Best of Senior Living Award, offers a comforting and engaging environment with the privacy and security needed to provide seniors and their families with peace of mind.

About A Place for Mom

A Place for Mom is the leading online platform connecting families searching for senior care with a team of experienced local advisors providing insight-driven, personalized solutions. As the nation's leading senior advisory service, A Place for Mom's mission is to enable caregivers to make the best senior living decisions.

