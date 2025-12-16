Trinity Hills Valley, S.A. Signs Franchise Agreement with Marriott International for Tribute Portfolio Hotel and Residences at Surf Lagoon-Anchored Resort in Panama

PANAMA CITY, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Hills Valley, S.A., the Panamanian land-owning entity affiliated with US-based developer TrinityHills Capital, today announced the signing of a franchise agreement with Marriott International, Inc. to develop and operate a Tribute Portfolio hotel and residences as part of a pioneering surf lagoon-anchored resort. This marks a significant milestone in bringing upscale, experiential hospitality to Panama's emerging tourism landscape.

The agreement covers a 111-key hotel and 130 private residences, blending the independent spirit of Tribute Portfolio with Marriott's global standards for guest experiences and loyalty programs. The hotel and residences will be managed by Remington Hospitality, a leading third-party operator with extensive experience in upscale and lifestyle properties across the Americas.

Located west of Panama City at the base of the beautiful Cerro Trinidad (Trinity Hills) in Lidice, Capira—a rapidly growing area benefiting from major infrastructure projects including the expansion of the Pan-American Highway, the Panama Metro Line 3 light rail system, and the fourth bridge over the Panama Canal, all underway and slated for completion around 2028—the resort is approximately 45 minutes from Panama City and 1 hour 15 minutes from Tocumen International Airport under normal traffic conditions. It will be the first mountain surf lagoon-anchored destination in the Western Hemisphere, offering a unique mix of adventure, luxury, and sustainability.

"This project with Marriott International validates our commitment to innovative resort development," said Abdiel Basto, COO & Managing Director of TrinityHills Capital. "By integrating a Tribute Portfolio hotel and branded residences in this dynamic growth corridor, we're creating an authentic haven for travelers and residents seeking unparalleled experiences in Panama's natural beauty, enhanced by upcoming infrastructure improvements."

The project emphasizes eco-friendly practices and community integration, with development poised to advance following final approvals.

For more information, contact [email protected] / +1-321-341-6172 US / +507-6-212-1288 Panama

About TrinityHills Capital

TrinityHills Capital is a Nevada-based firm specializing in real estate and hospitality development, focused on creating sustainable, high-impact projects in emerging markets.

