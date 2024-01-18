TRINITY HUNT PARTNERS ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF SPRINGLINE ADVISORY AND WELCOMES CEO TIM BRACKNEY

DALLAS, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Announcing its official launch, Springline Advisory is a contemporary business advisory platform focused on transforming the middle market accounting industry. The Springline model promises clients access to the capabilities and geographic reach of larger firms without compromising the depth of relationship and service that have long been the hallmarks of boutique and regional providers.

Springline was initially formed through a partnership with MarksNelson, an "IPA 200" accounting and advisory firm headquartered in Kansas City. Springline's differentiated strategy is centered on cohesive collaboration among regional accounting firms under the Springline brand. This approach is further enhanced by intentionally scaling through the acquisition of peer companies offering complementary advisory services that broaden the range of best-in-class services available to clients. Springline is partnering with more high-quality firms characterized by innovative leadership teams and people-first cultures to expand its national footprint and give depth and breadth to strategic capabilities.

Springline's "Scale for Good" model is grounded in scaling with intention, where the aperture is opened for mid-market firms to accelerate growth while providing increased capability for clients and increased opportunity for professionals. Leading Springline is CEO Tim Brackney, who joins from Resources Global Professionals (NDAQ: RGP) where he was most recently President and Chief Operating Officer. "I am excited to join Springline Advisory and steward its development into a premier national business advisory platform. The bedrock of our industry is built on trusted relationships, and that's at the heart of Springline. Our vision is to build the firm of tomorrow," said Brackney.

"In a landscape rife with consolidation, our approach is different. Scale and culture are at the center of the firm," Brackney explained. "They form a single lens through which key decisions will be made. We're committed to equipping and fortifying the strengths of the firms with whom we partner, with an array of shared services and advanced technologies. This model is designed to bolster our ability to increase service delivery capacity, advance talent acquisition, employee learning and development, and strengthen client and colleague relationships. We're cultivating a culture of innovation and collaboration which is the essence of our DNA."

Backing Springline is Trinity Hunt Partners, a growth-oriented middle-market private equity firm with deep expertise in business and professional services companies. "Springline represents the epitome of our investment philosophy – partnering with great service businesses to foster innovative models that lead to exceptional client and people outcomes. We are confident that Tim and the Springline team will chart a path of unprecedented success and work with the leadership teams of distinguished firms like MarksNelson to help shape the future of the mid-market accounting and advisory landscape with integrity and strategic insight," said George Morgan, Partner at Trinity Hunt Partners.

Springline is actively pursuing opportunities to invest in entrepreneurial and culturally driven professional service businesses across the U.S. For more information, go to https://springlineadvisory.com/

About Springline Advisory

Springline Advisory is a trailblazing financial and business advisory firm that accelerates next-phase growth for privately held, mid-market accounting and advisory firms across the U.S. Backed by values-driven private equity firm Trinity Hunt Partners, Springline is proud to invest in its people while promoting an entrepreneurial spirit and providing a faster path to sustainable growth with less risk. Together, Springline is building stronger cultures and sustainable legacies for the teams, clients, and communities it serves. To learn more, visit https://springlineadvisory.com/.

About Trinity Hunt Partners

Trinity Hunt Partners is a growth-oriented middle-market private equity firm with over $2 billion of assets under management focused on building leading business, healthcare, and consumer services companies. Trinity Hunt has earned a reputation for providing the strategic, operational, and financial capabilities needed to take entrepreneurial services companies to the next level. For more information, visit https://www.trinityhunt.com/.

Press Contact:

Caroline Deaton

Slant Partners

[email protected]

615-957-6744

SOURCE Trinity Hunt Partners