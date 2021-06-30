Trinity Hunt Partners Announces Formation of Unity MSK

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Hunt Partners, a leading growth-oriented private equity firm, recently announced the launch of Unity MSK ("Unity"), its musculoskeletal practice management platform, through partnerships with Los Angeles Orthopaedic Surgery Specialists ("LAOSS") and Northwest Extremity Specialists ("NES").

Unity MSK was founded to partner with leading orthopedic, podiatry and related ancillary specialty practices, who deliver clinical excellence. Unity provides best-in-class support services to its practices, promoting robust growth while allowing physicians to focus on providing the highest-quality clinical treatment for patients. Unity MSK's partner practices maintain their clinical autonomy, identities and brands.

Jon Garfield, CEO of Unity, stated, "LAOSS and NES are led by high-quality leadership teams that embody a physician-focused philosophy and share our vision for building better practices for physicians and patients. We are excited to continue to pursue partnerships with best-in-class practices and assist these practices in growing through new physician recruitment and increased ancillary service offerings."

Backing Unity is Trinity Hunt Partners, a leading private equity firm with deep experience in healthcare services. "The formation of Unity MSK is a result of our multi-year thematic deep dive into the musculoskeletal space. LAOSS and NES are both practices with reputations for clinical excellence and strong track records of growth. We look forward to further supporting the company in its strategic initiatives, including partnering with additional practices, as it scales to become a market leading player," said Blake Apel, Partner at Trinity Hunt.

McGuireWoods LLP served as legal advisor to Trinity Hunt. Twin Brook Capital Partners provided financing in support of the transactions. Terms were not disclosed.

About Unity MSK

Unity MSK is a national platform providing support services to practices offering the full continuum of musculoskeletal care. Unity MSK's scalable, best-in-class support promotes robust practice growth while allowing physicians to focus on providing the highest-quality clinical treatment for patients. Unity is led by a team of executives and administrative support specialists with extensive clinical support experience. For more information, visit www.unitymsk.com.

About LAOSS

Founded in 2007, Los Angeles Orthopaedic Surgery Specialists provides comprehensive orthopedic care for people of all ages using state-of-the-art tools. LAOSS' team of medical doctors, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners serves patients at six locations across the greater Los Angeles area. For more information, visit www.laorthos.net.

About NES

Formed in 2015, Northwest Extremity Specialists offers state-of-the-art medical and surgical treatment of the foot and ankle. NES' providers offer full-service podiatric care from 12 locations throughout the Portland metropolitan area. For more information, visit www.nespecialists.com.

About Trinity Hunt Partners

Trinity Hunt Partners is a growth-oriented middle market private equity firm focused on partnering with business owners to build world-class business, healthcare, and consumer services companies. With over $775 million of assets under management, Trinity Hunt has earned a reputation for providing the strategic, operational, and financial expertise to take entrepreneurial services companies to the next level. For more information, visit www.trinityhunt.com .

