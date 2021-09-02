Trinity Hunt Partners Closes Fund VI at $460 Million Hard Cap

DALLAS, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Hunt Partners, a growth-oriented middle-market private equity firm, is pleased to announce the closing of Trinity Hunt Partners VI ("Fund VI") at its hard cap of $460 million in capital commitments. Due to significant investor demand, Fund VI was oversubscribed and exceeded its initial target of $400 million. Fund VI's investors include a diverse group of leading insurance companies, pension funds, endowments and foundations, consultants, fund of funds, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals.

Fund VI will continue to deploy Trinity Hunt's highly successful thematic investment strategy, focused on partnering with small-cap companies in business, healthcare, and consumer services subsectors where there is an opportunity to drive transformational growth.

Blake Apel, who was recently promoted to Managing Partner, said, "We are grateful for the strong demand for Fund VI which allowed us to raise the fund very quickly. The outcome is a testament to the impressive performance of our highly talented investment team, support team, and network of valued partners, which include portfolio company executives, lenders, buy side advisors, diligence providers, and value creation consultants. We collectively look forward to a bright future ahead as we invest Fund VI."

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC acted as Trinity Hunt's private placement advisor and placement agent for Fund VI. Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel.

Media Contact

Blake Apel

Managing Partner

Trinity Hunt Partners

[email protected]

(214) 777-6615

SOURCE Trinity Hunt Partners