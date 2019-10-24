Trinity Networx Makes the 2019 CIO Review's 20 Most Promising IT Services Companies

ONTARIO, Calif., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IT managed service provider Trinity Networx made CIO Review's 20 Most Promising IT Services Companies 2019 for exhibiting competence in delivering innovation in the IT sector.

CIO Review releases an annual list of exceptional IT service providers who help businesses navigate through the waves of innovation – IoT, AI, cloud, edge computing, automation, and so on, that continue to sweep the IT services landscape. According to their annual report, managed service providers, such as Trinity Networx, are now stepping forward to deploy all these technologies for organizations to not only eliminate or minimize the need for hardware infrastructure, but also improve operational efficiency, make fact-based realtime decisions, protect the integrity of security systems, and maximize uptime, while ensuring faster capitalization and cost savings for businesses to stay ahead of the curve.

Trinity Networx provides cutting-edge technology solutions to help clients grow their businesses and profits. Their managed services, such as cloud computing, Desktop support, and Office 365, focus on driving growth in its clients' revenues.

"We are looking not only to get to the goal but to take our partners with us. Right from the sales to the implementation of technology solutions, we focus on partnering, caring, and listening to organizations that have been 'scarred' by IT in the past," said Trinity Networx CEO Lance Reichenberger.

Network security is also a huge part of Trinity Networx' mission. They cover every aspect of internal and local network security with a 100 percent in-house local Network Operations Center in Southern California and help desk, along with an exclusive internal team for reviewing managed IT services, marketing, and sales.

Trinity Networx is in its 11th year and has earned the CompTIA Managed Services Trustmark™, a respected industry credential that signifies its adherence to best practices for technology service delivery and customer interaction.

The company expects exponential growth over the next 5 years delivering affordable and trustworthy service while helping businesses profit from technology.

About Trinity Networx

Trinity Networx is an integrity driven, results proven, system integrator, linking services, strategy, systems, and infrastructure through creative thinking and innovative technology solutions. They merge bleeding edge products and services with a pragmatic approach to current and future clients' needs and budgets, partnering together for success.

