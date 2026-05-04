Trinity Offers InsightsEDGE Free Trial at PMSA 2026 in New Orleans

WALTHAM, Mass., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity today announced a new no-cost trial of InsightsEDGE in conjunction with its Diamond Sponsorship of the Pharmaceutical Management Science Association (PMSA) 2026 Annual Conference, taking place May 3–6, 2026 at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans.

The offer is designed for qualified life sciences organizations evaluating integrated launch tracking, AI-enabled insight generation, and technology-enabled commercialization solutions.

At PMSA 2026, attendees are invited to visit Trinity's booth to learn how InsightsEDGE helps teams connect and act on insights across primary, secondary, and real-world data, and to explore how Trinity's integrated research, analytics, and technology capabilities support launch and commercialization decisions.

The no-cost trial will give qualified organizations a practical way to experience InsightsEDGE firsthand and assess how Trinity's AI-enabled platform can support faster, more connected decision-making.

"PMSA brings together the leaders shaping the future of analytics in pharma and biotech," said Jonathan Jenkins, Head of Digital and AI Solutions, Trinity. "As teams look for more connected ways to turn data into action, this trial gives them the opportunity to experience InsightsEDGE directly and see how Trinity supports smarter commercialization decisions."

Trinity previously announced its Diamond Sponsorship of PMSA 2026 and said its team will be onsite throughout the conference to share how the company is powering the future of commercialization through advanced analytics, AI-driven solutions, and deep therapeutic expertise.

Qualified organizations interested in the InsightsEDGE trial can stop by Trinity's booth at PMSA 2026 in New Orleans or request more information via www.trinitylifesciences.com.

About Trinity

Trinity powers the future of life sciences commercialization through the fusion of human and artificial intelligence. By blending deep therapeutic expertise and trusted human ingenuity with a purpose-built technology platform, Trinity accelerates clarity and confidence at every step of the commercialization journey—from pre-launch to scale to loss of exclusivity. For more than 30 years, the world's leading pharmaceutical, biotech, and medtech companies have relied on Trinity's foresight, execution, and partnership to deliver confident product launches, decisive market advantage, and measurable patient impact. During that time, Trinity expanded from its first office in Waltham, MA to 1,300 professionals across 14 offices and five continents, setting new industry standards in quality, responsiveness, and client partnership. For more information, visit Trinity at www.trinitylifesciences.com.

SOURCE Trinity