Trinity Power Announces Agreement with ComRent International

Under the new agreement, which coincides with the beginning of a busy summer season for construction, oil & gas, and mining projects, Trinity Power is now certified to QA/QC and prep-to-ship ComRent's 4kW to 6250kW, resistive and reactive load banks; readily available at Trinity's Leduc, AB and Coquitlam, BC locations.

The partnership paves the way for ComRent to expand its reach into Western Canada by having landed equipment in the region, ready to rent. It will also allow Trinity Power to deploy ComRent equipment to their own customers in a much more timely and efficient manner.

"The real benefit is for the customers," explains Dustin Jordan, General Manager at Trinity Power. "Having load banks in our B.C. and Alberta inventory enables our team to deliver our customers the solution they need at a moments notice."

Although the partnership was made official at the end of April, the companies have been working together for nearly a decade, with ComRent providing load banks and technicians for Trinity's load testing projects, and Trinity providing distribution equipment for ComRent projects.

The ComRent equipment available from Trinity Power's Western Canadian locations will evolve according to demand.

About Trinity Power

Trinity Power provides turn-key industrial temporary power solutions for new construction, testing, repairs and maintenance that support both planned and emergency projects in a range of industries. In the late 1990s Trinity Power began serving the power generation and distribution needs of the B.C. film industry. Fast forward 19 years and their equipment can be found on job sites in every industry across Canada and the United States including: construction, mining, utilities, pipelines, oil & gas, manufacturing, large events, infrastructure and major projects. Trinity Power has branches in B.C., Alberta, Ontario and most recently, Texas.

About ComRent International

ComRent International offers mission-critical customers the most comprehensive load bank and service solution to interconnect systems faster, stay on time and budget, and reduce risk. Through ComRent's global delivering locations, 2,500-unit fleet and over 150 miles of cable, customers receive load banks faster and can confidently rely on ComRent's exceptional service and industry knowledge to do testing right the first time. Fortune 50 data centers, electrical utilities, solar and wind developers, and oil and gas companies rely on ComRent to fulfill their testing and commissioning requirements. To learn more, visit www.ComRent.com.

