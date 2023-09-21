Trinity Prairie Real Estate Lists Mesmerizing 16.78-Acre Estate in Colleyville, Texas

COLLEYVILLE, Texas, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Prairie Real Estate is pleased to announce the listing of 6401 Westcoat Dr, Colleyville, TX, 76034. This breathtaking 16.78-acre estate is mere minutes from DFW airport and situated between Dallas and Fort Worth, making it ideal for amplified Texas living. The listing price is $13 million.



Approaching through the gated entry, the lush, meticulously detailed landscaping and enchanting English garden theme reveal the heightened level of love and pride of ownership this estate has known. Drive past the stocked pond with aerators and feeders, up the story-tale winding road lined with stately oak trees, and arrive in a welcoming courtyard.



At 9,279 Sq Ft, every inch of this irresistible home is a testament to superior craftsmanship and unparalleled elegance. Inspiring millwork and trim elevate the home, while Pella wood windows provide soothing views and bathe the interior in abundant natural light. Numerous outdoor covered patios continue this luminance, delivering tranquil 360-degree views. Topping off the English manor home is a view of the glass greenhouse.



Tucked away is a discreet 6-bay working garage with a full apartment above. The garage has an air compressor, lift, and extensive storage and working space. An additional 4-car garage offers a climate-controlled enclosed stall for a deluxe dog room for grooming and crating. This room can be converted back to a 4th garage stall. Furthermore, an open 3-car garage with heating and a tongue and groove ceiling high enough for a lift is perfect for car enthusiasts or bringing the party indoors.



This memorable estate is an entertainer's dream with a primary kitchen, two impressive catering kitchens, two pools, spas, and a glassed pool cabana with dual bathrooms, each with a shower, and a third catering kitchen equipped with an Italian Bertazzoni range. Each catering kitchen boasts a sub-zero built-in refrigerator. To the back of the home are 6 captivating acres with a well-watered pond, birdsong, red-tailed hawks, owls, and an expansive back pond that 50 Canadian Geese call home.



With 7 full bathrooms and 1 powder room, among the 5 bedrooms is a downstairs primary suite with a cozy library that opens to a luxurious bedroom with dual baths and custom closets.



For more information about this stunning estate, visit https://6401-westcoat-drive.tpretx.com/.



About Trinity Prairie Real Estate



Trinity Prairie Real Estate was built on a multigenerational legacy of real estate excellence. Specializing in luxury new homes, resale homes, and residential developments, Trinity Prairie Real Estate partners with builders and developers to offer clients unrivaled deals and remind them why "Texas Is Home." For more information, visit http://www.tpretx.com/.



