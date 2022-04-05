Trinity River Distillery Announces Thomas Ingham as President and Chief Executive Officer

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity River Distillery®, creator of the Silver Star® brands of Vodka, Whiskey, Texas Honey Liqueur and Bourbon, announces spirits industry veteran Thomas Ingham as President and Chief Executive Officer.

Silver Star Spirits

Ingham, a graduate from Kansas State University, has more than 20 years of senior management experience in the spirits industry, including positions with Standard Beverage Corporation, Bacardi USA and most recently Pernod Ricard USA. Ingham has delivered on goals and achieved commercial success in sales, marketing, and marketing operations. He brings the full gamut of experience, from strategic planning, through resource allocation, GTM strategy development, program launch, and execution. Along with the position as President and CEO, Thomas will also hold a minority ownership in the parent company Trinity River Distillery®.

"Thomas is the right leader to take the Silver Star® brands to the next level in our growth path," states Bruce Conti, Majority Owner of Trinity River Distillery. "His experience in innovation and revitalization of brands as well as his focus on the consumer makes him a great fit."

CEO and President Thomas Ingham states, "I am incredibly excited to work in Fort Worth. The city's rich history as the gateway to exploring the West, incredible diversity, and bold and adventurous-can do spirit-is an amazing foundation for building a brand"

Trinity River Distillery® is proud to call the iconic building which used to be the Ranch Style Beans Plant its home. Since opening its doors, the company has been making some of the finest tasting spirits produced in the great state of Texas. It's all done with nature's finest rainwater, which is collected on-site in 13,000-gallon storage tanks. Silver Star® started as a vision that co-owner Mark Lusignan had in 2011. "My goal was to enter the new and expanding Texas Whiskey trade and produce a product that we could be proud of. After working tirelessly towards this goal, we launched the brand in 2012. We are now proud to say that Silver Star® is a viable Texas Spirit."

About Trinity River Distillery:

Launching in 2012, Trinity River Distillery is the parent company for its Silver Star Brands of Vodka, Whiskey, Texas Honey Liqueur and Bourbon – all made from nature's finest rainwater. The facility resides in the historic Ranch Style Beans Plant in Fort Worth, TX and is open for tastings – which includes live entertainment and food - as well as tours and events. For more information go to www.silverstarspirits.com .

Press Contact:

Kell Curtis

[email protected]

817-703-5394

SOURCE Trinity River Distillery