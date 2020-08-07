Trinity Safety Announces Plans to Absorb Caliber Safety in Merger

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Safety Group announced May 4th, 2020 that the company plans to absorb Caliber Safety in a merger that will offer customers a unified solution to their safety needs. Trinity is to acquire Caliber's assets, and plans to combine forces in order to expand throughout the region.

Trinity Safety Group was founded in 2002 and has operated with a focus on human-centric safety. Now, taking on the business-centric Caliber, Trinity Safety Group plans to reinvent how safety is delivered. By June 1st Caliber will be fully operating under the Trinity Safety Group name, and all former Caliber customers will be taken on by the Trinity team. The merger is expected to help solidify the position of Trinity Safety Group as the region's top safety provider, and is set to help expand the company's reach in the years to come.

Trinity Safety Group specializes in a human-first approach to safety, believing that engaging individuals at every level of the business is important for creating a comprehensive and effective safety plan. Trinity opens the door for people in every position to have their voices heard regarding their safety, thereby uniting the company and helping to fuel the creation of a safety-centric culture.

With the acquisition of Caliber, Trinity will also be bringing on former Caliber President, Michael Fackler, who will now be serving as Regional Director for Trinity Safety Group. Mr. Fackler brings more than 13 years of professional experience in safety to the Trinity team, and has dedicated much of his career to spearheading change in the industry. Caliber has been an innovator that has brought specialized expertise and proprietary assessment tools. Including the Safety Climate and Leadership Evaluation or SCALE, which measures employee perceptions of the effectiveness of the organization's safety program and it's leadership. The SCALE™ provides a snapshot of the organizations' strengths and areas of opportunity and helps leaders understand where to focus their attention to have the greatest impact in achieving desired results. In addition, Caliber also brings its Safety MAPS - or Safety Management Assessment of Processes and Systems. This assessment reveals the organizational strengths and challenges, including the systemic and cultural drivers that can either support or impede an organization's safety improvement efforts.

In some cases, construction and manufacturing companies have been resistant to safety measures from outside resources, believing that they may slow their progress or impede their work. Mr. Fackler has perfected the art of removing the separation between safety-teams and everyone else, and works to help companies self-assess and take worker safety into their own hands.

Former Caliber customers will soon be able to take advantage of Trinity's extensive range of safety services, which include site inspections, incident investigations, citation assistance, and much more. Trinity Safety Group also offers its clients comprehensive safety training in order to equip all members of staff with the necessary tools to work safely and efficiently. Trinity's safety training services include but are not limited to: rigging and signal training, safety leadership, CPR, and first aid.

Learn more about Trinity Safety Group by visiting their website or contact Trinity Safety at 1.877.325.2580 for more information.

SOURCE Trinity Safety Group

Related Links

https://www.trinitysafetygroup.com

