Trinity Solar Completes Milestone 100,000th Solar Installation

WALL, N.J., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Solar, a leading provider of residential solar energy solutions, is proud to announce a major milestone in its mission to empower families with clean energy. The company recently completed its 100,000th solar installation, marking a significant achievement in making renewable energy accessible to U.S. homeowners.

After 30 years in business, Trinity Solar is celebrating the installation of our 100,000th solar system. We couldn't be more proud of all the loyal, hard-working employees that made this incredible milestone possible!

Trinity has grown exponentially since opening as a heating and air contractor in 1994 and installing its first solar system in 2004. What has always remained consistent is the commitment to putting people first and doing business with integrity. Trinity's workforce of 3,000 employees is dedicated to offering high-quality products and exceptional customer service to make sustainable living easy.

"We didn't invent business, and we didn't invent solar. We just apply them differently than most. We are proud of how we've been able to serve our customers, support our employees, and have a positive environmental impact," said Tom Pollock, CEO of Trinity Solar. "That's why we've been around for 30 years and been able to help 100,000 customers."

While the average residential system produces about 9,000 kilowatt-hours of energy, the effect of 100,000 solar arrays is powerful. Beyond the environmental impact of reducing reliance on fossil fuels, homeowners also avoid the consequences of utility rate hikes because they produce their own clean, renewable solar energy.

Trinity Solar looks forward to continued growth and helping as many families as possible enjoy the benefits of affordable, clean, simple solar energy.

About Trinity Solar:

Since 1994, Trinity Solar has proudly provided Energy With Integrity® to families in our area. Trinity started in the solar industry with two core fundamental principles: to make renewable energy accessible and to make the solar journey seamless. These guiding beliefs have led Trinity Solar to become one of the United States' largest privately-held residential solar installers, composed of about 3,000 team members and boasting over 100,000 solar installations to date. Currently, Trinity offers solar, roofing, and battery back-up installation services in territories across Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island. To learn more, visit www.Trinity-Solar.com and follow @TrinitySolar on Facebook.

SOURCE TRINITY SOLAR