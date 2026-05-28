Trinity Street Capital Partners, a real estate investment bank, announces the origination of a $57MM, bridge loan for the stabilization of a 100 + key, five star resort located on the island of Kauai

The bridge loan had a 3 year term, with 2/ (12) month extension options. The loan achieved an 70% loan-to-value and a low rate of 30 Day SOFR +2.35%. TSCP continues to expand its bridge lending programs, throughout the United States.

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The resort features 100+ contemporary rooms and suites, most equipped with private lanais (balconies) or patios, marble bathrooms, and Nespresso machines. The resort is home to a prominent seafood restaurant, a chef-driven restaurant that is highly regarded for its local seafood and creative use of Hawaiian ingredients. The resort features a saltwater outdoor pool, a seaside spa offering indigenous Hawaiian treatments (such as lomilomi massages), an on-site beach activity center for water sports, and a boardroom for events. The resort underwent a multimillion-dollar renovation in the summer of 2022 to refresh its guest rooms and communal spaces.

Kauaʻi, sometimes written Kauai, is one of the main Hawaiian Islands. It has an area of 562.3 square miles (1,456.4 km), making it the fourth-largest of the islands and the 21st-largest island in the United States. Kauaʻi is 73 miles (117 km) northwest of Oʻahu, across the Kauaʻi Channel. The island's 2020 population was 73,298. Styling itself the "Garden Isle", Kauaʻi is the site of Waimea Canyon State Park and Nā Pali Coast State Park. It forms the bulk of Kauaʻi County, which includes Niʻihau as well as the small nearby islands of Kaʻula and Lehua. It is uncertain when humans discovered the Hawaiian islands. Early archaeological studies suggested that Polynesian explorers from the Marquesas Islands or Society Islands may have arrived as early as 600 AD, possibly with a second wave arriving from Tahiti around 1100 AD. Later analyses suggest that the first settlers arrived around 900–1200 AD.

Trinity Street Capital Partners focuses on non-recourse, high leverage senior & subordinate non-recourse commercial mortgages, bridge loans, construction loans and real estate private equity, with investments starting at $10MM on income producing retail, office, industrial, multifamily, manufactured housing communities, self-storage and hospitality properties, located throughout the fifty states.

For more information about Trinity Street Capital Partners and the services it provides, go to www.trinitystreetcp.com.

Press Release Service provided by 24-7PressRelease.com

SOURCE Trinity Street Capital Partners