Trinity Street Capital Partners Announces the expansion of its non-recourse construction and permanent finance program, with loan amounts up to $250MM, up to 75% of cost

News provided by

Trinity Street Capital Partners

15 Nov, 2023, 07:00 ET

TSCP, a full service real estate investment bank, expands its non-recourse construction lending program to cover loan amounts from $25MM to $250MM. The program will cover multifamily, office, industrial, self-storage, anchored-retail and hospitality.

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Street Capital Partners, a full service real estate investment bank, expands its construction lending program for its commercial mortgage platform. Experienced owners and investors will now have access to non-recourse construction loans, up to 75% of cost for multifamily, industrial and self storage properties and up to 65% of cost for office, anchored retail and hospitality properties. The program will focus on the top 200 MSAs in the United States and will have interest rates starting at 30 day Libor + 3.00%.

A spokesperson for Trinity Street Capital Partners indicated that its non-recourse construction lending program has gained considerable traction in the last several months, as traditional banks still have concerns over general economic conditions or are over exposed to certain property/ loan types. Trinity is now winning major deals across the country as the firm marries its non-recourse construction lending programs with both its bridge and permanent finance programs. TSCP's permanent program is now originating loans with rates starting at the 10 year US Treasury + 150bps, up to 75% of value.

Trinity Street Capital Partners focuses on non-recourse, high leverage senior & subordinate debt and preferred equity with investments starting at $10MM on income producing anchored-retail, office, industrial, multifamily, manufacture housing communities, and self-storage properties located throughout the United States.

The Firm is a leader in providing senior & subordinate mortgages and equity for wide range of real estate transactions. 

For more information about Trinity Street Capital Partners and the services it provides, go to www.trinitystreetcp.com.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Trinity Street Capital Partners

