Trinity Structures Deploys the First U.S. Off-Grid Electrified Structures for Costco's Fleet in its Largest Distribution Center

News provided by

Trinity Structures

04 Jan, 2024, 13:08 ET

SNOHOMISH, Wash., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Structures, trusted provider of turn-key electrification solutions and Costco's electrification partner, announces successful deployment of the first off-grid electrified structures for Costco's fleet in its largest distribution center in Mira Loma, CA.

This milestone represents a significant leap for fleet electrification because it was achieved in only four months, accomplishing design, construction, and deployment with electrified structures that create, convert, and conduct solar energy. Data has shown that these projects can take up to 24 months to complete.

Fleet owners grappling with growing state and federal regulations, programs like California's WAIRE Program, often wrestle with protracted timelines of electric infrastructure development, grid capacity limitations, and delay in grid-tied infrastructure. These challenges have driven a surge in demand for integrated electrified structures, from which fleets can greatly benefit. As part of its Climate Action Plan, Costco is committed to converting depot yard trucks from diesel models to alternative fuel models by 2035 and expanding on-site solar operations where feasible. To meet business and operational needs, Costco required an end-to-end electrification partner to overcome these challenges.

Shay Reed, Assistant General Merchandising Manager for Costco Wholesale, states "These off-grid electrified structures enable our fleet to meet and exceed our Climate Action Commitments during this energy transition. The partnership with Trinity allowed for a solution that is creative, effective, operationally viable, and financially responsible."

Trinity is revolutionizing the process with unmatched speed-to-market using their electrified structures, an integrated modular ecosystem that creates energy with solar power, converts energy with inverters and batteries, and conducts energy through electric vehicle charging or backup power. Darin Leonard, President of Trinity Structures, states "As an end-to-end partner, we provide a single source relationship from concept design, through construction, deployment, monitoring, and maintenance. We are proud to be Costco's partner as they drive for energy innovation to be deployed in months, not years."

As fleet electrification becomes inevitable, fleet owners need sustainable solutions to advance their environmental objectives. Trinity forges an unparalleled path forward with integrated electrified structures that create, convert, and conduct solar energy. Trinity is dedicated to upholding an unmatched speed-to-market while prioritizing ethical energy practices, ensuring their partners adhere to ethical sourcing and genuine renewability.

www.trinitystructures.net

SOURCE Trinity Structures

