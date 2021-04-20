Trinity Underwriting Managers Forms New Carrier Partnership with Obsidian

Today, Trinity Underwriting Managers, part of Amwins Underwriting, announced a new carrier partnership with Obsidian. Tweet this

"The automotive industry has faced volatility and a myriad of complex challenges, leaving a growing need for liability solutions," said Stephen Standing, executive vice president of TUMI. "We look forward to working with Obsidian to enhance our automotive programs and fill a niche gap in the marketplace, while providing the ideal support for our retailers."

TUMI, as part of Amwins Underwriting, specializes in designing marketing and underwriting niche transportation programs. The partnership with Obsidian augments its reinsurance relationships, providing the ability to write more premiums on a larger scale and expand its product and program offerings.

We are very excited to be partnering with TUMI on this opportunity," said William Jewett, CEO of Obsidian. "Stephen Standing has positioned TUMI exceptionally well in this rapidly evolving market segment, and we believe that our partnership represents a very attractive and sustainable opportunity for Obsidian and our reinsurers."

About Trinity Underwriting Managers

Trinity Underwriting Managers (TUMI), part of Amwins Underwriting, specializes in designing, marketing and underwriting niche transportation programs on a nationwide basis through a network of appointed retail agents.

About Amwins Group, Inc.

Amwins Group, Inc. is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the United States, dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates through more than 125 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $22 billion annually. To learn more, visit www.amwins.com .

About Obsidian

Obsidian Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its insurance carrier subsidiaries, Obsidian Insurance Company and Obsidian Specialty Insurance Company, is a new fronting insurance holding company established to issue policies underwritten by Managing General Agents, Managing General Underwriters, and program managers. Obsidian will source, underwrite, and manage a diverse portfolio of property, casualty, and specialty insurance programs, and reinsure the majority of the business to select reinsurers. Obsidian was formed in 2020 in partnership with leading insurance industry executives and Genstar Capital. For more information, visit www.obsidianspecialty.com.

SOURCE Amwins Group, Inc.