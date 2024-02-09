Trinity Universal Insurance Company and Its Subsidiaries Address Data Incident

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Universal Insurance Company ("TUIC") and its subsidiaries* today announced that it identified and addressed a data incident.

TUIC completed an investigation into an incident involving backup tapes that went missing from a company office that was in the process of moving to another location. These backup tapes were contained in a padlocked case ("lockbox") and went missing sometime between July 7, 2023 and July 10, 2023. Immediately upon learning of the issue, TUIC began an investigation and attempted to locate the lockbox, but was unsuccessful. TUIC also notified law enforcement and will continue to review its cybersecurity program and has already made changes to its processes and procedures.

TUIC conducted a comprehensive review of the data that could have been contained on the backup tapes, which involved a time- and labor-intensive effort to reconstruct the data, and, on January 10, 2024, determined that the tapes contained information about certain individuals. While the analysis is ongoing, the information in the files varied by individual, but included the individuals' names and one or more of the following data elements: date of birth, Social Security number, driver's license number, passport, government or state issued identification number, financial account number, payment card number, medical treatment information and/or health insurance information.

There is no indication that the lockbox was stolen or that any of the information on the tapes has been accessed or misused. TUIC recommends that individuals remain vigilant for signs of unauthorized activity by reviewing their financial account statements. If you see charges or activity you did not authorize, please contact your financial institution immediately. TUIC is in the process of providing notice of this incident to individuals for whom it has an address whose personal information was contained on the tapes. TUIC is offering individuals whose Social Security number or driver's license number was involved a complimentary membership to a credit monitoring service.

If you were an applicant, policyholder or claimant of TUIC or one of its subsidiaries, below, and believe your information was involved, or have any questions about this incident, please call 1-888-542-8828, Monday through Friday, from 8 am – 8 pm Central (excluding major U.S. holidays).

* TUIC's subsidiaries include: Alpha Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Charter Indemnity Company, Response Insurance Company, Kemper Financial Indemnity Company, Response Worldwide Insurance Company, Warner Insurance Company, Response Worldwide Direct Auto Insurance Company, Financial Indemnity Company, Kemper Independence Insurance Company, Merastar Insurance Company, Unitrin County Mutual Insurance Company, Infinity County Mutual Insurance Company, Unitrin Advantage Insurance Company, Unitrin Auto and Home Insurance Company, Unitrin Direct Insurance Company, Unitrin Direct Property & Casualty Company, Unitrin Preferred Insurance Company, Unitrin Safeguard Insurance Company, and Valley Property & Casualty Insurance Company.

About TUIC

Trinity Universal Insurance Company is a property and casualty carrier.

SOURCE Trinity Universal Insurance Company