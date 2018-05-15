Trinity Western University band heads on UK tour opening for Rend Collective's The Good News Tour UK

"This is an amazing opportunity for our musicians and future worship leaders to have the chance to tour with international recording artists and get first-hand exposure to the professional music industry. These students have worked incredibly hard this year to reach this place. Touring with Rend Collective is an invaluable reward for their achievements. These opportunities represent what sets our Worship program apart," says Scott Fehrenbacher, Senior Vice President of External Relations at TWU.

TWU's Worship Arts program, started in September 2017, has already been recognized as one of the top worship studies programs in North America by Worship Leader magazine. Bart Millard, award-winning lead singer and songwriter with Mercy Me, serves as the program's Senior Advisor lending his expertise to encourage emerging leaders in Christian music.

"I have a passion to see students be better equipped to be worship leaders and to make a difference in the world," says Millard, who is also the inspiration behind the box office hit film I Can Only Imagine released earlier this year.

What sets TWU's worship program apart is its balanced approach. Students study Worship alongside another concentration in Liberal Arts, making the program biblically grounded, historically informed, and culturally engaged, according to David Squires, Dean of TWU's School of Arts, Media + Culture.

The university also launched Worship Lab Radio last school year, a new online Christian radio station aimed at filling a current void in Christian music and offering a new outlet for indie worship artists. It also helps worship leaders across North America connect with emerging artists. Worship Lab Radio is also an integral tool for TWU Worship Arts students, providing students the opportunity to get their music played along with other indie artists looking to impact the next generation of Christian music.

Founded in 1962, Trinity Western University is a private Christian post-secondary institution in Langley, British Columbia. It is a fully accredited university offering liberal arts and sciences, as well as professional schools in business, nursing, education, human kinetics, graduate studies, and arts, media and culture.

