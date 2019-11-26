Trinity Youth Services And Claremont Lincoln University Partner For Educational Growth

CLAREMONT, Calif., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Claremont Lincoln University (CLU) and Trinity Youth Services (TYS) are partnering to provide tuition assistance for TYS employees. This partnership will offer scholarships toward all CLU master's degree programs and to workshops, both online and on-site.

CLU, an online by design graduate school providing socially conscious education, offers master's degrees in Human Resources Management, Social Impact, Peace and Social Justice, Healthcare Administration, Sustainability Leadership and Organizational Leadership with concentrations in 7 disciplines: Civic Engagement, Ethics, Healthcare, Higher Education, Human Resources, Professional Studies, and Technology Management.

"We are thrilled to offer this educational opportunity for Trinity Youth Services employees," said CLU COO, Joseph Sallustio. "Graduating with our master's degrees provides students with personal and career development, and through their socially conscious capstone work, students will continue to deliver the care and services TYS is known for in Southern California and Houston, TX."

"The TYS staff of over 300 work every day on our mission to create a better future for children and families through quality foster care, adoption, residential therapy and mental health services," said TYS COO, Cher Ofstedahl. "This opportunity from CLU will not only foster our employees' individual and social impact, it will increase the impact they have with the over 1,500 children TYS works with each year. The CLU scholarship opportunity rounds out our employee education benefit package, which also includes tuition reimbursement for employees who get their degrees and commit to using their learning to improve children's lives, and our student debt refinancing opportunities. With the addition of the CLU scholarship, we believe we really empower staff to use both experience and education to help children and families build a brighter future."

The partnership will go into effect immediately, and both CLU and TYS look forward to the outcomes this opportunity will have for the students, the staff, and the community.

About Claremont Lincoln University:

Claremont Lincoln University is an online, non-profit graduate university with a mission to equip students with 21st Century leadership skills. Their socially conscious online master's degrees teach the engagement skills, behaviors and mindsets needed to navigate diverse interests and find common ground for peaceful and inclusive solutions. For more information about Claremont Lincoln University, visit https://www.claremontlincoln.edu/ .

About Trinity Youth Services:

Since 1966, Trinity Youth Services has been helping children and families build a better future. TYS provides 24/7/365 programs and services, including foster care, adoption, residential treatment and fully integrated mental and behavioral health support for children removed from their families due to abuse, neglect or trauma.

SOURCE Claremont Lincoln University

Related Links

https://www.claremontlincoln.edu

