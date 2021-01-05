Trinity3 Technology and FireFly Computers are now Trafera

ST. PAUL, Minn., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Last October, Trinity3 Technology and FireFly Computers, two long-time competitors in the education and government technology market, announced they were merging to become one of the largest education-focused technology vendors in the US. Today, Trinity3 Technology and FireFly Computers are formally launching a new identity as Trafera (www.trafera.com).

At the time of the merger, Trinity3 Technology and FireFly Computers were in the midst of their highest-growth years on record. "This merger was not a takeover or acquisition," said Scott Gill, former CEO of Trinity3 Technology and new CEO of Trafera. "This was about recognizing the incredibly strong synergies these two companies would have together and knowing what a positive impact it would create for the thousands of schools that rely on us for their technology."

In 2020, schools experienced significant challenges in shifting quickly to hybrid and distance learning models in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Technology was a critical part of that transformation, and finding reputable, experienced companies who could guide them towards accomplishing their distance learning goals became a crucial need in education.

"When choosing a vendor, it was important for us to find a true partner, a company who took the time to understand our problems and time constraints and make it their problem as well." explained Eric Wells, Chief Operating and Technology Officer of Muskogee Public Schools in Oklahoma and a long-time Trinity3 customer.

"Trafera not only represents Trinity3 and FireFly coming together as a new company," continued Scott Gill. "The name also represents us guiding people into a new transformational era of computing, where 1-to-1 classroom technologies are essential and there are a host of ways technology done the right way can help improve educational outcomes."

Based on 2020 combined sales data from Trinity3 and FireFly, Trafera is now one of the top three suppliers of Google® Chromebooks™ to schools nationwide and will also be a major supplier of Windows® computers for education. Additionally, Trafera will continue to offer the unique comprehensive warranty plans that were a hallmark of Trinity3 Technology and the easy setup and support options familiar to customers of FireFly Computers.

"Our goal with Trafera is to take everything that was great about both companies and add to it," reported CEO Scott Gill. "None of the core services, values, or even team members from either company are going away, and Trafera is committed to delivering the same high levels of trust and integrity our previous FireFly and Trinity3 customers have known us for."

Trafera's headquarters will remain in St. Paul, MN at the former Trinity3 main office location on University Avenue. For more information, please visit www.trafera.com .

